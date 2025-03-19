Shiba Inu Smashes 1.5 Million Holders in Major Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has marked a significant achievement, surpassing 1.5 million holders, according to data from Etherscan. The latest count shows that SHIB has 1,500,742 holders, marking a major milestone for the dog coin.

Advertisement

The steady increase in SHIB holders highlights the token’s expanding adoption and sustained investor interest. This milestone underscores the strong community backing SHIB, which has remained resilient despite market fluctuations.

While hitting 1.5 million holders is a positive sign, SHIB’s price remains influenced by broader market conditions, which remain influenced in the short term by macroeconomic factors. At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally down 0.79% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001259 but up 2.59% weekly.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the market anticipates the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, with traders pricing in a 99% likelihood that the Fed will hold interest rates steady.

Amid the current market uncertainty, Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights key Shiba Inu (SHIB) support levels at $0.0000115 and $0.00000815.

Crucial warning issued to Shiba Inu community

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has been alerted to a growing scam involving fake versions of the website ShibaSwap, the project's official decentralized exchange.

Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the SHIB community, has issued a warning, urging users to remain vigilant and avoid interacting with these fake platforms.

In a tweet, Susbarium noted that cybercriminals are creating counterfeit ShibaSwap sites to steal user assets. In this light, Shiba Inu holders are urged to double-check the URL before accessing the platform or connecting their wallets. Susbarium went ahead to provide the official ShibaSwap site.

Susbarium offers some safety tips for users, including bookmarking the official ShibaSwap site for quick access. Also, they should never share their seed phrase or private keys and always verify links shared online or on forums.