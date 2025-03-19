Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Smashes 1.5 Million Holders in Major Milestone: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 13:28
    This milestone remains positive sign for Shiba Inu
    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has marked a significant achievement, surpassing 1.5 million holders, according to data from Etherscan. The latest count shows that SHIB has 1,500,742 holders, marking a major milestone for the dog coin.

    The steady increase in SHIB holders highlights the token’s expanding adoption and sustained investor interest. This milestone underscores the strong community backing SHIB, which has remained resilient despite market fluctuations.

    While hitting 1.5 million holders is a positive sign, SHIB’s price remains influenced by broader market conditions, which remain influenced in the short term by macroeconomic factors. At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally down 0.79% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001259 but up 2.59% weekly.

    On Wednesday, the market anticipates the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, with traders pricing in a 99% likelihood that the Fed will hold interest rates steady.

    Amid the current market uncertainty, Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights key Shiba Inu (SHIB) support levels at $0.0000115 and $0.00000815.

    Crucial warning issued to Shiba Inu community

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has been alerted to a growing scam involving fake versions of the website ShibaSwap, the project's official decentralized exchange.

    Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the SHIB community, has issued a warning, urging users to remain vigilant and avoid interacting with these fake platforms.

    In a tweet, Susbarium noted that cybercriminals are creating counterfeit ShibaSwap sites to steal user assets. In this light, Shiba Inu holders are urged to double-check the URL before accessing the platform or connecting their wallets. Susbarium went ahead to provide the official ShibaSwap site.

    Susbarium offers some safety tips for users, including bookmarking the official ShibaSwap site for quick access. Also, they should never share their seed phrase or private keys and always verify links shared online or on forums.

