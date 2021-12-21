34 Billion SHIB Acquired by 13th Biggest Whale "Tsunade," Adding up to 163.2 Billion SHIB

News
Tue, 12/21/2021 - 12:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
One of the largest crypto whales has purchased 34,870,499,969 Shiba Inu coins
34 Billion SHIB Acquired by 13th Biggest Whale "Tsunade," Adding up to 163.2 Billion SHIB
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data provided by the @WhaleStats Twitter handle, on Dec. 20, a cryptocurrency whale by the name "Tsunade" purchased a staggering 34 billion Shiba Inu coins. That is worth $1,002,526.

13th largest whale buys 34 billion SHIB

Cryptocurrency holder who owns wallet 0x187e3534f461d7c59a7d6899a983a5305b48f93f and is known as "Tsunade" has purchased 34,870,499,969.41003599 SHIB. According to etherscan, it happened "one day and one hour ago," the transaction was made from a CoinOne 2 wallet, likely belonging to the CoinOne exchange.

Over the past month, this whale has performed several transactions, purchasing a mind-blowing 163.2 billion Shiba Inu coins from the Coinex exchange.

Thus, the whale bought huge SHIB lumps of 43,783,053,535; 72,266,047,517; 21,977,294,220 and 34,870,499,969 SHIB, which adds up to 198 billion Shiba Inu coins.

However, there are also outgoing transactions shown by etherscan. In particular, "Tsunade" removed the first 60,000,000,000 and later 31,517,309,563 from his wallet.

Guess what "Tsunade" holds aside from SHIB-Dogecoin

At the moment, according to Whalestats, the address holds a total of $61,928,352 worth of SHIB. That is 5.05% of the overall crypto holdings in this wallet. The largest percentage here is that of Dogecoin—the whale is holding $914,975,810 worth of DOGE, or 74.75% of his crypto assets.

Thus, DOGE holds first place here. SHIB is on the third one and Tether's USDT is in second place with 5.34% and $65,381,360 equivalent in this dollar-pegged stablecoin.

Ethereum comes fourth (4.36%, $53,404,716 in ETH).

The total value of crypto held in this wallet is $1,042,285,522.

Another whale buys four trillion SHIB

As reported by U.Today earlier, on Dec. 20, another cryptocurrency whale made a mind-blowing SHIB purchase. They added to their wallet an astounding four trillion Shiba Inu, thus pushing the coin's price up 8%.

Related
Shiba Inu Army at War with Renegade Promoter

SHIB recaptures leading position among Ethereum whales

The WhaleStats website also shows that SHIB holdings are the largest among crypto stashes owned by Ethereum whales at the moment. Having analyzed the top thousand wallets on the Ethereum blockchain, the WhaleStats team concluded that the most-traded token among them is SHIB, and the biggest position in USD also belongs to this meme cryptocurrency: $1,734,679,374.

It is followed by FTX token with $1,641,810,475.

SHIB_000989ujhj
Image via Whalestats
#SHIB News #cryptocurrency whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image FBI Seizes $180 Million in Bitcoin Tied to Embezzlement Case
12/21/2021 - 14:37
FBI Seizes $180 Million in Bitcoin Tied to Embezzlement Case
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, AVAX and LUNA Price Analysis for December 21
12/21/2021 - 14:26
BTC, ETH, AVAX and LUNA Price Analysis for December 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Spot ETF Would Attract Billions USD: Bloomberg Expert
12/21/2021 - 13:59
Bitcoin Spot ETF Would Attract Billions USD: Bloomberg Expert
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan