33.5 Billion Dogecoin Stored by Robinhood as DOGE Is up 6.3%

According to data provided by @DogeWhaleAlert, popular trading app Robinhood continues to hold a whopping 33,562,118,379 Dogecoins. This amount of meme tokens so favored by the crypto community is equal to $2,206,373,662. This is a tiny bit less than the company held a week ago.
The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) March 12, 2023
33,562,118,379 $DOGE
$2,206,373,662 USD
24.23% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE
In the meantime, the above-mentioned tracker of DOGE transactions shared that staggering amounts of this meme coin were sent to Binance with the participation of a top 20 wallet.
A total of 31,499,993 Dogecoin was sent from one anonymous wallet to another. That DOGE chunk was worth $2,197,660. Slightly more than 15.5 million Dogecoins were transferred to the Binance exchange from unknown multiple wallets.
Finally, 14,999,980 DOGE worth slightly under $1 million got moved from a top 20 wallet to an anonymous address. The overall worth of all these meme coins comprises approximately $4.3 million.
In the meantime, Dogecoin is showing signs of price revival. Over the past 24 hours, it has risen over 6%, and it is up 1.72% over the past hour. At the moment, the original meme coin is changing hands at $0.07051, according to CoinMarketCap.