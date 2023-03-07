Tens of Millions of Dogecoin Moved From Binance as DOGE Strives to Overcome $0.0760

Whales seem to be shifting massive amounts of meme crypto to their cold wallets while DOGE remains under $0.07 resistance

According to a recently published tweet by Whale Alert crypto tracker, roughly eight hours ago, a hefty amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) was withdrawn from the Binance exchange to an address that may be a cold crypto wallet.

In the meantime, Dogecoin is doing its best to overcome the $0.0760 resistance level but failing to reach above it so far. It has managed several times to rise to this point but then has gone down. The meme coin is striving to recover after a more than 8% fall in a massive red hourly candle on Friday, March 3.

Whale buys 67 million Dogecoin

Data provided by the aforementioned tracker shows that approximately eight hours ago, an anonymous whale withdrew a total of 67,455,315 DOGE. This chunk of the original meme token was bought for $5,097,050 at the time of the purchase.

In its "Weekly Whale Watch," the @DogeWhaleAlert tracker shared that, over the past week, whales moved a total of 1,880,918,570 DOGE. This amount of meme coins is equal to $148,938,207.

This gigantic amount of DOGE was transferred in 116 transactions, each carrying 5 million Dogecoin or more.

Robinhood holds billions of DOGE, meme coin enters top 10 on Kucoin

Per the same source, @DogeWhaleAlert, the popular trading app Robinhood now holds 24.25% of the total amount of DOGE in circulation. This is the equivalent of 33,562,118,378 DOGE, which is worth $2,515,849,956.

Meanwhile, the popularity of Dogecoin is growing as it entered the top 10 list of assets by Weekly Search Popularity over the past seven days.