Advertisement
Advertisement

    $300 Million Crypto Market Bloodbath: Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 8:31
    Market sees massive inflow of purchasing power as Bitcoin is close to $100,000
    Advertisement
    $300 Million Crypto Market Bloodbath: Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In recent weeks, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed one of its most aggressive shakeouts. The most recent liquidation heatmap shows that leveraged traders were severely impacted, as Bitcoin approached the $100,000 mark with over $298 million in total liquidations over the previous day.

    Advertisement

    With losses of $114,46 million, Bitcoin led the wipeout as expected, followed by Ethereum with $65 million. The brunt fell on shorts wiping out $215 million in short positions, indicating a traditional short squeeze setup. In terms of price, Bitcoin is now trading just under $100,000, indicating that its breakout rally is still going strong. 

    The asset is significantly above all three major moving averages (the 50, 100 and 200 EMA), and the most recent breakout candle firmly validates the current uptrend, confirming a strong bullish structure on the daily chart. Though it does not yet indicate exhaustion, the RSI, which is hovering around 70, may cause short-term volatility. Growing dominance directly leads to this violent action. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Price Will Soar to $500,000 In Jiffy, Max Keiser Predicts
    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for First Time in Months
    Arizona Becomes Second State to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Now or Never for Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bouncing, Solana (SOL): Is Something Wrong?
    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The dominance of Bitcoin has now clearly surpassed the 60% mark, which was a cautious target in the past and suggests that more money is being invested in BTC than in altcoins. As is currently the case, this type of dominance growth during a price spike usually strengthens Bitcoin's hold on the larger market narrative. The ramifications are obvious: the market strength of Bitcoin is currently overwhelming.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 18:00
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Decision
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    However, at $100,000, the price action is now getting close to a crucial psychological and technical resistance zone. The next realistic range is between $105,000 and $110,000 if volume confirmation is obtained. Otherwise, if the long/short imbalance is still very high, a rejection might cause a quick decline back toward $92,000-$94,000.

    As evidenced by its price and dominance, Bitcoin is currently, without a doubt, the market's top predator. However, the following sessions will reveal whether Bitcoin actually establishes a new price paradigm or pauses before a correction given the spike in volatility and the clearing of the field by liquidations.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 8:10
    Bitcoin Price Will Soar to $500,000 In Jiffy, Max Keiser Predicts
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 8, 2025 - 6:48
    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for First Time in Months
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $300 Million Crypto Market Bloodbath: Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $100,000
    Bitcoin Price Will Soar to $500,000 In Jiffy, Max Keiser Predicts
    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for First Time in Months
    Show all