Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for the First Time in Months

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 6:48
    Bitcoin is steadily approaching six-digit territory
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for the First Time in Months
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged to an intraday high of $99,434 on the Coinbase exchange. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC/USD via TradingView

    The flagship coin has hit its highest level since Feb. 21, and it is now within striking distance of hitting the $100,000 level for the first time since Feb. 7. 

    The recent bullish momentum comes after BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded 17 consecutive days of inflows. The product has attracted $5 billion in fresh money within just weeks, indicating robust institutional demand. As reported by U.Today, Brown University became the first Ivy League school to disclose an IBIT position last week. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for the First Time in Months
    Arizona Becomes Second State to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Now or Never for Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bouncing, Solana (SOL): Is Something Wrong?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume in Red as Daily Burn Rate Returns to Lows

    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has noted that Bitcoin is attracting little Google search interest despite the recent price rally. This means that retail investors remain on the sidelines of the ongoing price surge. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The lack of retail demand can also be confirmed by the anemic performance of alternative cryptocurrencies. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin dominance is also reaching new multi-year peaks, steadily approaching the 70% level. The cryptocurrency's market cap is now on the cusp of hitting $2 trillion. It is also on the verge of surpassing retail behemoth Amazon.  

    Earlier this week, two states (New Hampshire and Arizona) signed strategic Bitcoin reserve bills (SBR) into law. Plenty of other US states are considering similar bills. 

    It remains to be seen whether this bullish momentum will be sufficient to push Bitcoin to a new record high later this month despite tepid retail demand. The bellwether cryptocurrency reached its current peak of $108,786 on Jan. 20. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 5:38
    Arizona Becomes Second State to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 8, 2025 - 0:01
    Now or Never for Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bouncing, Solana (SOL): Is Something Wrong?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for the First Time in Months
    Arizona Becomes Second State to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Now or Never for Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bouncing, Solana (SOL): Is Something Wrong?
    Show all