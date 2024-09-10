Michael Saylor’s $13 Million Bitcoin Forecast Gets “Satoshi Response” from NBA Legend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the legends of the NBA, Scottie Pippen, has returned to his recently published X post about Satoshi Nakamoto giving him a bullish Bitcoin price prediction...in his dream. Back then, this post triggered a vast reaction from the cryptocurrency community, which was a mix of negative and enthusiastic comments.

Now, Pippen has extended that to Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor and the ultra-bullish BTC price forecast he made on CNBC yesterday.

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin talk on CNBC

On Monday, cofounder of MicroStrategy and its executive chairman Michael Saylor paid a visit to CNBC’s Squawk Box show, where he and the hosts discussed the recent Bitcoin moves on the market, the recent spot Bitcoin ETFs massive outflows and MicroStrategy’s success over rivals.

Michael Saylor bragged about MicroStrategy’s stock price staging a massive increase of more than 800% since August 2020 thanks to raising funds from investors via convertible notes for buying Bitcoin. This way, they invest in BTC indirectly, in a way similar to ETFs.

Saylor pointed out that, currently, MicroStrategy has outperformed every single company in the S&P 500 index.

Michael Saylor predicts $13 million per Bitcoin, Pippen adds "Satoshi comment"

Eventually, Saylor was asked how much of the money from the gold market he expected to flow into Bitcoin. The MicroStrategy chairman said that if Bitcoin market capitalization comprises 0.1% of global capital now, he expects BTC to absorb 7% of it in the near future.

Saylor predicted that in 21 years, the Bitcoin price would reach a mind-boggling $13 million per coin. That is when Scottie Pippen stepped in with his comment. Referring to his previous tweet, he asked Saylor if that “knowledge” of Bitcoin hitting $13 million also came in his dream from Satoshi Nakamoto.

Did Satoshi visit you in your dream too Michael? @saylor lol 🚀 #Bitcoin to $13 million https://t.co/pEpe1xY1Nh — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 9, 2024

As for Pippen, Satoshi “told” him “in his dream” that Bitcoin would hit $84,650 on Nov. 5 – that would be, perhaps, a new all-time high for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency. It is not known whether the NBA legend holds any Bitcoin, but as for MicroStrategy, it has accumulated $8.3 billion worth of BTC. Judging by his “lol” in the tweet, that was meant to be an ironic comment of disbelief.

Bitcoin is now changing hands at $57,070 after printing a 4.5% surge.