29,532,534 XRP Stun Coinbase, BlackRock Hits Historic BTC Milestone, Solana ETFs Underway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

29,532,534 XRP stun crypto exchange Coinbase, what's happening?

According to an X post by Whale Alert from Sunday, Jan. 26, a large XRP transfer was spotted , carrying 29 million XRP. This transaction, valued at approximately $92.7 million, originated from an unidentified wallet. Such transfers often indicate a potential sale, but there may be other reasons at play, including providing additional liquidity to Coinbase. Another reason could be a strategic reshuffling of XRP for diversification purposes. That said, it remains unknown what served as the rationale behind the move. At writing time, XRP is trading in the red as it lost its key level of $3; the asset's current value stands at $2.88, and it is trading down 7.49% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

$60,000,000,000 in Bitcoin: BlackRock hits historic BTC milestone

BlackRock's Bitcoin holdings have recently surged to an unprecedented value of $60 billion across its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), with 574,118.84380 BTC recorded on the ETF's balance sheet. According to data from Farside Investors, Bitcoin ETFs have attracted a total of $188.7 million in inflows, with BlackRock accounting for $154.6 million, representing 81% of the net inflows. This aggressive accumulation positions BlackRock as one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin, surpassing even MicroStrategy's notable holdings. Last week , BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sparked discussions about Bitcoin's potential, suggesting a price target of $700,000 if institutional adoption increases. He has also been talking with a sovereign wealth fund about allocating 2% to 5% of their assets to Bitcoin.

Advertisement

Solana ETFs underway: What to expect