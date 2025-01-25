Advertisement
    Solana ETFs Underway: What to Expect

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Institutional investors might see Solana ETF later this year
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 11:00
    Solana ETFs Underway: What to Expect
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Grayscale has filed with the SEC to launch Litecoin and Solana ETFs, alongside other crypto-related products.

    Several firms, including Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise and Canary Capital, are also pursuing spot Solana ETFs, with the SEC's preliminary decisions anticipated by late January 2025.

    Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, shares optimism about the timeline, reflecting broader market sentiment.

    Many in the industry speculate that potential shifts in the U.S. administration and SEC leadership could foster a more favorable regulatory climate for crypto ETFs.

    Polymarkets currently estimate a 77% likelihood of Solana ETF approval in 2025, sparking enthusiasm among investors. Approval is expected to act as a major price catalyst, with some arguing the impact is not yet fully reflected in Solana's market valuation.

    Possible Solana price breakout

    Solana (SOL) has regained bullish momentum after approaching the $230 support level. Currently trading at $240.60, SOL has experienced a 6.11% decline in the past 24 hours, with market volume dropping by 35.4% to $13.48 billion.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Despite recent declines, analysts remain optimistic about Solana's recovery. Continued interest and growing confidence in the coin could potentially drive prices upward, mirroring its resilience over recent days.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

