271.3 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale, While Another Big SHIB Investor Extends His Portfolio to AAVE and MKR

Sat, 03/26/2022 - 09:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another whale has bought a massive lump of SHIB, while another top SHIB whale expanded his portfolio to some new crypto
Data shared by WhaleStats, which was tracked on Etherscan, shows that a large Ethereum investor has laid his hands on a staggering sum in Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency, totaling more than 271 billion tokens.

In the meantime, another large SHIB whale (holding $91 million worth of meme crypto) has bought big amounts of other trending altcoins.

Whale grabs 271.3 million Shiba Inu

A whale ranked 207 on WhaleStats has added a total of 271,370,420,630 SHIB to his crypto riches having paid $6,542,740 for that bag of meme tokens.

Detailed info on this wallet from Etherscan shows that this whale has been buying and selling massive amounts of Shiba Inu recently, some of them were twice as much as the one mentioned above.

Five days ago, he acquired an exactly the same sum in SHIB – 271,370,420,624 coins – but moved sold it a few hours after the purchase.

Earlier this week, U.Today covered that an Ethereum whale (an investor who holds big sums in crypto – worth at least a million USD) bought 200,588,182,473 Shiba Inu for $4,944,498.

Added to his previous purchase of SHIB, his balance after that buy totaled a whopping 3,914,263,607,418 of the second most popular canine token SHIB.

SHIB whale buys AAVE and MKR

“Sabo” wallet ranked 48 on the scale of WhaleStats, who holds $91,757,200 worth of SHIB, has expanded his crypto holdings by purchasing 1,024 Maker (MKR), paying over $2 million for this stablecoin.

Another altcoin bought by the owner of “Sabo” was AAVE – 16,706 coins worth $2,746,299.

