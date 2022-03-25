506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report

Crypto tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert has shared data on a massive 506.2 million DOGE moved by the popular Robinhood brokerage app and an anonymous whale.
According to the tweets, approximately twenty hours ago, Robinhood performed three “heavy” crypto transactions, moving three lumps of 100,000,000 Dogecoin each, between its internal addresses.
Each of those transfers was worth $13,679,600 and each was sent for a tiny fee of $1.37 (10 Dogecoins).
An hour before that, an anonymous crypto whale transferred an almost the same amount of DOGE in a single lump: 206,263,823 coins. That comprised $27,958,442 in fiat and was moved to a top 20 wallet, according to @DogeWhaleAlert.
🐕🪙🐋🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) March 24, 2022
206,263,823 $DOGE ($27,958,442 USD) was transferred from an unknown wallet to a #Top20 wallet.
Fee: 71.19 ($9.65 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/9YlS8P3ICu#DogecoinWhaleAlert #WhaleAlert #Dogecoin #CryptoNews
Overall, almost $69 million was transferred in the original meme cryptocurrency.
As reported by U.Today earlier, Robinhood holds 42,157,488,061 DOGE on behalf of its investors. That equals an astounding $4,945,874,342 – 31.78 percent of Dogecoin in circulation.
In other news, DOGE has been recently added by the Bitcoin of America chain of ATMs. That is 1,800 BTMs in around 39 US states.