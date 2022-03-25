506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report

A Dogecoin transaction tracker has noticed several massive transfers of DOGE, carrying $69 million worth of crypto

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert has shared data on a massive 506.2 million DOGE moved by the popular Robinhood brokerage app and an anonymous whale.

According to the tweets, approximately twenty hours ago, Robinhood performed three “heavy” crypto transactions, moving three lumps of 100,000,000 Dogecoin each, between its internal addresses.

Each of those transfers was worth $13,679,600 and each was sent for a tiny fee of $1.37 (10 Dogecoins).

Image via Twitter

An hour before that, an anonymous crypto whale transferred an almost the same amount of DOGE in a single lump: 206,263,823 coins. That comprised $27,958,442 in fiat and was moved to a top 20 wallet, according to @DogeWhaleAlert.

Overall, almost $69 million was transferred in the original meme cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Robinhood holds 42,157,488,061 DOGE on behalf of its investors. That equals an astounding $4,945,874,342 – 31.78 percent of Dogecoin in circulation.

In other news, DOGE has been recently added by the Bitcoin of America chain of ATMs. That is 1,800 BTMs in around 39 US states.