506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report

News
Fri, 03/25/2022 - 16:43
article image
Yuri Molchan
A Dogecoin transaction tracker has noticed several massive transfers of DOGE, carrying $69 million worth of crypto
506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert has shared data on a massive 506.2 million DOGE moved by the popular Robinhood brokerage app and an anonymous whale.

According to the tweets, approximately twenty hours ago, Robinhood performed three “heavy” crypto transactions, moving three lumps of 100,000,000 Dogecoin each, between its internal addresses.

Each of those transfers was worth $13,679,600 and each was sent for a tiny fee of $1.37 (10 Dogecoins).

DOGE_transfer_00
Image via Twitter

An hour before that, an anonymous crypto whale transferred an almost the same amount of DOGE in a single lump: 206,263,823 coins. That comprised $27,958,442 in fiat and was moved to a top 20 wallet, according to @DogeWhaleAlert.

Overall, almost $69 million was transferred in the original meme cryptocurrency.

Related
Reddit is Creating a New NFT Marketplace for Users to "Create and Own Digital Goods"

As reported by U.Today earlier, Robinhood holds 42,157,488,061 DOGE on behalf of its investors. That equals an astounding $4,945,874,342 – 31.78 percent of Dogecoin in circulation.

In other news, DOGE has been recently added by the Bitcoin of America chain of ATMs. That is 1,800 BTMs in around 39 US states.

#Dogecoin News #Robinhood #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
03/25/2022 - 16:11
Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/25/2022 - 16:08
ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Faces Major Legal Setback
03/25/2022 - 15:54
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Faces Major Legal Setback
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya