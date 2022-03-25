230 Million SHIB Burned in Past 2 Days, 168,944,352 Destroyed in Single Transfer

@shibburn reports that the Shiba Inu Army continues to get rid of its meme tokens for good by locking them into addresses where they cannot be withdrawn or otherwise spent.
Recently, the SHIB army seems to have doubled its efforts in destroying Shiba Inu coins to diminish the circulating supply of the second largest canine crypto.
Community burns 230 million tokens
According to data accumulated by the aforementioned Twitter account from etherscan on its website, in the past two days, a total of more than 230 million Shiba Inu have been burned.
The largest transfer to an "inferno" wallet here carried more than half of the total amount—168,944,352 meme tokens.
SHIB rises 5%, whale buys 200 billion SHIB
As is seen on a SHIB/USD chart on TradingView, Binance, since March 24, the second biggest meme token has increased in price by 4.88%, rising from $0.00002505 to the $0.00002543 level.
Earlier, IntoTheBlock data agency reported that the profitability of Shiba Inu had shown growth to 41% after a slide to 35% previously this month.
On the same day, an anonymous whale acquired a staggering 200,588,182,473 SHIB for almost $5 million. With this amount added to his previous purchase made six days ago, this wallet now holds a total of 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB coins.