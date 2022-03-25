230 Million SHIB Burned in Past 2 Days, 168,944,352 Destroyed in Single Transfer

News
Fri, 03/25/2022 - 15:21
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another striking amount of canine tokens has been burnt by SHIB Army
230 Million SHIB Burned in Past 2 Days, 168,944,352 Destroyed in Single Transfer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

@shibburn reports that the Shiba Inu Army continues to get rid of its meme tokens for good by locking them into addresses where they cannot be withdrawn or otherwise spent.

Recently, the SHIB army seems to have doubled its efforts in destroying Shiba Inu coins to diminish the circulating supply of the second largest canine crypto.

Community burns 230 million tokens

According to data accumulated by the aforementioned Twitter account from etherscan on its website, in the past two days, a total of more than 230 million Shiba Inu have been burned.

The largest transfer to an "inferno" wallet here carried more than half of the total amount—168,944,352 meme tokens.

SHIBburned_908900kill
Image via Shibburn

Related
Crypto Can Bring Healthy Innovation to Payment Systems: Janet Yellen

SHIB rises 5%, whale buys 200 billion SHIB

As is seen on a SHIB/USD chart on TradingView, Binance, since March 24, the second biggest meme token has increased in price by 4.88%, rising from $0.00002505 to the $0.00002543 level.

Earlier, IntoTheBlock data agency reported that the profitability of Shiba Inu had shown growth to 41% after a slide to 35% previously this month.

On the same day, an anonymous whale acquired a staggering 200,588,182,473 SHIB for almost $5 million. With this amount added to his previous purchase made six days ago, this wallet now holds a total of 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB coins.

#Shiba Inu #token burn #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
03/25/2022 - 16:43
506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
03/25/2022 - 16:11
Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/25/2022 - 16:08
ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina