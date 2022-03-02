SHIB Whale Buys 442.6 Billion Shiba Inu in Single Transfer: Details

News
Wed, 03/02/2022 - 13:33
article image
Yuri Molchan
One more new Shiba Inu whale has emerged, holding over 442 million SHIB meme tokens, while SHIB remains among top 10 investments for cryptocurrency whales
SHIB Whale Buys 442.6 Billion Shiba Inu in Single Transfer: Details
According to data shared by WhaleStats on-chain service focused on the top 2,000-5,000 ETH, BSC, etc., whales, an investor has recently acquired a staggering 442.6 billion SHIB, becoming a new Shiba Inu whale.

In the meantime, SHIB remains the second largest coin in terms of U.S. dollar value for the top 100 whales who hold most of their funds in Ethereum.

New whale acquires 442.6 billion SHIB

WhaleStats tweeted that a new SHIB whale now holds a total of 442,637,867,858 Shiba Inu meme tokens. This amount was transferred to its wallet in a single transaction. This sum in crypto constitutes approximately $11,969,061.

At the start of February, U.Today reported that an anonymous whale purchased even more SHIB in a single grab: 3,457,477,154,937 tokens. Back on Feb. 8, this was worth $115,998,358.

Related
Elon Musk Hints Dogecoin Army Is Pulling Out All Stops to Get McDonald's to Accept DOGE

SHIB is second biggest token by USD value held by whales

More good news for SHIB is that at the moment, it is at the top of the list of assets held by the top 100 ETH whales. It is in second place after FTX Token (FTT) and, therefore, the second biggest crypto holding by U.S. dollar value.

These whales are holding $1,544,567,821 worth of SHIB at the moment – 17.48% of their crypto portfolio. The balance of FTT comprises $1,684,768,658 in USD – 19.07%. The MATIC balance equals 4.27% of the portfolio, totaling $377,903,814 in fiat.

article image
