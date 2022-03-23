263.4 Billion SHIB Worth Over $6.3 Million Burned Since October 2021: Report

News
Wed, 03/23/2022 - 20:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Quarter of a trillion SHIB have been destroyed since late October last year
263.4 Billion SHIB Worth Over $6.3 Million Burned Since October 2021: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Head of a major SHIB burner Bigger Entertainment, Steven Cooper, has taken to Twitter to announce that more than a quarter of a trillion Shiba Inu meme coins have been removed from circulation since late October last year by the SHIB army.

That is the equivalent of more than $6.3 million at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate. More than two billion meme tokens from that amount have been burnt over the past 48 hours, as covered by U.Today earlier this week.

Related
1.15 Billion SHIB Burned in 24 Hours, While 600 Million Target Set for Burning in 10 Days

Bigger Entertainment has been taking an active part in these burns – they have destroyed over one billion SHIB since mid-fall last year. The two previous burn parties by them were conducted on December 26 and February 14.

#Shiba Inu #token burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Honduras Denies Rumors of Making Bitcoin Legal Tender
03/23/2022 - 20:16
Honduras Denies Rumors of Making Bitcoin Legal Tender
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple vs. SEC: Court Grants Plaintiff’s Request for Extension of Time
03/23/2022 - 18:43
Ripple vs. SEC: Court Grants Plaintiff’s Request for Extension of Time
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications
03/23/2022 - 16:30
Meta Pushes Deeper into Crypto and Metaverse with New Trademark Applications
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya