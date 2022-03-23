263.4 Billion SHIB Worth Over $6.3 Million Burned Since October 2021: Report

Head of a major SHIB burner Bigger Entertainment, Steven Cooper, has taken to Twitter to announce that more than a quarter of a trillion Shiba Inu meme coins have been removed from circulation since late October last year by the SHIB army.
That is the equivalent of more than $6.3 million at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate. More than two billion meme tokens from that amount have been burnt over the past 48 hours, as covered by U.Today earlier this week.
Bigger Entertainment has been taking an active part in these burns – they have destroyed over one billion SHIB since mid-fall last year. The two previous burn parties by them were conducted on December 26 and February 14.
263.4 Billion #SHIB have been burned through community initiatives since Oct 2021. Over 6.3 Million dollars at current price. 2 Billion of those were burned in the last 24 hours. Amazing! Way to go #SHIBARMY. We’re stronger together. Lets make it our goal to unite even further.— Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) March 23, 2022