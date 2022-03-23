263.4 Billion SHIB Worth Over $6.3 Million Burned Since October 2021: Report

Quarter of a trillion SHIB have been destroyed since late October last year

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Head of a major SHIB burner Bigger Entertainment, Steven Cooper, has taken to Twitter to announce that more than a quarter of a trillion Shiba Inu meme coins have been removed from circulation since late October last year by the SHIB army.

That is the equivalent of more than $6.3 million at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate. More than two billion meme tokens from that amount have been burnt over the past 48 hours, as covered by U.Today earlier this week.

Bigger Entertainment has been taking an active part in these burns – they have destroyed over one billion SHIB since mid-fall last year. The two previous burn parties by them were conducted on December 26 and February 14.