23 New Cardano Pools Emerge in Past 24 Hours Holding 62 Million ADA Each

News
Tue, 03/22/2022 - 10:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Almost two dozen new staking pools for ADA have been set up, expanding amount of staked ADA to over 70%
23 New Cardano Pools Emerge in Past 24 Hours Holding 62 Million ADA Each
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a recent tweet by @Cardanians_io, in the past 24 hours, 23 new ADA stake pools have appeared in the network, holding a massive amount of ADA each.

The overall number of ADA has soared to a new all-time high thanks to that.

23 new pools kick off

The tweets says that each of the 23 new stake pools stores 62 million ADA coins. The live stake, therefore, has risen to a whopping $1.5 billion worth of ADA with the overall amount of staked ADA (total value locked, TVL) now surpassing 73% of Cardano's native coin in circulation.

This is a positive sign considering the current boom of DeFi, the author(s) of the tweet conclude(s).

The aforementioned pools enable users to stake their coins with those pools, i.e., delegate their ADA to the pool in order to earn awards in the same coin in accordance with the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Here's how much of locked ADA these platforms hold

A day before, U.Today reported that ADA TVL had seen an increase by 13% over a 24-hour period as the Cardano ecosystem witnessed a substantial inflow of funds from investors.

A large part of these funds are now staked in the MinSwap decentralized platform. There is $174.51 million worth of ADA locked there at the moment.

Another platform, SundaeSwap, contains $108.14 million in ADA locked in it. Following this dapp by amount of staked ADA, Meld has $72.44 million worth of ADA of TVL.

Related
Cardano Developers Propose Increasing Plutus Script Memory

517 Cardano-based project building now

A recent report shows that currently, almost 520 decentralized projects are being created on the Cardano blockchain. Those include NFT collections, DeFi apps and new ADA wallets.

As for NFT collections, they comprise 34.7% of all projects on Cardano.

#Cardano News #DeFi News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors
03/22/2022 - 15:32
APE Surpasses AAVE to Become Most Traded Crypto for Largest ETH Investors
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Eyeing the $1 Barrier in a Two-Day Positive Run-Up, Here's What to Know
03/22/2022 - 14:50
Cardano Eyeing the $1 Barrier in a Two-Day Positive Run-Up, Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Robinhood Sees a Lot of Potential in NFTs
03/22/2022 - 14:35
Robinhood Sees a Lot of Potential in NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya