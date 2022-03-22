23 New Cardano Pools Emerge in Past 24 Hours Holding 62 Million ADA Each

Almost two dozen new staking pools for ADA have been set up, expanding amount of staked ADA to over 70%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent tweet by @Cardanians_io, in the past 24 hours, 23 new ADA stake pools have appeared in the network, holding a massive amount of ADA each.

The overall number of ADA has soared to a new all-time high thanks to that.

23 new pools kick off

The tweets says that each of the 23 new stake pools stores 62 million ADA coins. The live stake, therefore, has risen to a whopping $1.5 billion worth of ADA with the overall amount of staked ADA (total value locked, TVL) now surpassing 73% of Cardano's native coin in circulation.

This is a positive sign considering the current boom of DeFi, the author(s) of the tweet conclude(s).

The aforementioned pools enable users to stake their coins with those pools, i.e., delegate their ADA to the pool in order to earn awards in the same coin in accordance with the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Here's how much of locked ADA these platforms hold

A day before, U.Today reported that ADA TVL had seen an increase by 13% over a 24-hour period as the Cardano ecosystem witnessed a substantial inflow of funds from investors.

A large part of these funds are now staked in the MinSwap decentralized platform. There is $174.51 million worth of ADA locked there at the moment.

Another platform, SundaeSwap, contains $108.14 million in ADA locked in it. Following this dapp by amount of staked ADA, Meld has $72.44 million worth of ADA of TVL.

517 Cardano-based project building now

A recent report shows that currently, almost 520 decentralized projects are being created on the Cardano blockchain. Those include NFT collections, DeFi apps and new ADA wallets.

As for NFT collections, they comprise 34.7% of all projects on Cardano.