Cardano Developers Propose Increasing Plutus Script Memory

Cardano developer Input Output has put forward a proposal to increase the limit of memory units per block for the blockchain’s Plutus scripts from 56 million to 62 million, according to a Monday announcement.



The change, which will boost the network’s capacity, is expected to come into effect later today.



Developers will be able to make use of this extra memory by running more sophisticated scripts.



Cardano has been routinely implementing several incremental improvements that are meant to make the proof-of-stake blockchain more scalable. Last month, its block size was boosted by 11%. The Input Output is expecting to see “high volumes” of network traffic as more decentralized applications are launching on top of the network. Developers warn that users may occasionally face delays in transactions. As reported by U.Today, the mainnet launch of decentralized exchange SundaeSwap was accompanied by a slew of technical difficulties that prevented the application from functioning properly.

Minswap, the biggest decentralized application on Cardano with $176.9 million in total value locked, sparked controversy in September due to the “concurrency” issue that prevented users from performing basic swaps.As usual, developers will keep testing the network before implementing further changes after the next epoch.ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is currently trading in the green, adding 11.06% over the past week.As reported by U.Today , the total value of assets staked in Cardano protocols recently jumped by 13%. According to Input Output, there are roughly 500 projects in the pipeline. They cover such sectors as lending, gaming, and non-fungible token marketplaces.