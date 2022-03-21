Cardano Developers Propose Increasing Plutus Script Memory

Mon, 03/21/2022 - 20:26
Alex Dovbnya
The most recent change will boost resources for Plutus scripts and the increasing number of decentralized applications that use them
Cardano Developers Propose Increasing Plutus Script Memory
Cardano developer Input Output has put forward a proposal to increase the limit of memory units per block for the blockchain’s Plutus scripts from 56 million to 62 million, according to a Monday announcement.  

The change, which will boost the network’s capacity, is expected to come into effect later today.

Developers will be able to make use of this extra memory by running more sophisticated scripts.

Cardano has been routinely implementing several incremental improvements that are meant to make the proof-of-stake blockchain more scalable. Last month, its block size was boosted by 11%. The Input Output is expecting to see “high volumes” of network traffic as more decentralized applications are launching on top of the network. Developers warn that users may occasionally face delays in transactions. As reported by U.Today, the mainnet launch of decentralized exchange SundaeSwap was accompanied by a slew of technical difficulties that prevented the application from functioning properly.

Minswap, the biggest decentralized application on Cardano with $176.9 million in total value locked, sparked controversy in September due to the “concurrency” issue that prevented users from performing basic swaps.            

As usual, developers will keep testing the network before implementing further changes after the next epoch.  

ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is currently trading in the green, adding 11.06% over the past week.

As reported by U.Today, the total value of assets staked in Cardano protocols recently jumped by 13%. According to Input Output, there are roughly 500  projects in the pipeline. They cover such sectors as lending, gaming, and non-fungible token marketplaces.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

