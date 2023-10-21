Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $750,000 by End of Decade, Anthony Scaramucci Believes

Bitcoiner and SkyBridge Capital founder Scaramucci expects Bitcoin to come really close to $1 million within next seven years

Founder and managing partner at SkyBridge Capital, which works with crypto investments, Anthony Scaramucci, has taken to the social media platform X (formerly famous as Twitter) to refute the rumors that he predicted Bitcoin to hit a crazy $31 million once a BTC spot ETF receives a green light from the SEC regulator.

In the same X post, Scaramucci shared his current take on how how Bitcoin may go up in the next few years.

"$750K by end of decade"

Answering the request of Jason A. Williams, investor and entrepreneur, partner at Morgan Creek Digital, to comment, Scaramucci stated that he had never said he expected Bitcoin to surge as high as $31,000,000 per coin. "This is obviously a typo," he wrote.

This is obviously a typo. I never said it would be worth $31mm a coin. I do believe $150-250k over the next cycle. $750k by end of the decade. https://t.co/YwFqj054rI — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 21, 2023

However, Scaramucci does believe, according to his X publication, that during the next bull cycle Bitcoin may well reach $150,000-$200,000, and that by the end of this decade BTC can hit $750,000.

Scaramucci believes in power of Bitcoin ETF

Largely, it seems, according to Scaramucci's recent statement, the Bitcoin price is going to surge as soon as the Bitcoin spot ETF filing submitted to the SEC by BlackRock is approved. BlackRock is the world's largest asset managing fund with trillions of USD in asset management.

At the start of the week, news was spread by certain crypto media and then taken up by mainstream ones, such as Reuters and Bloomberg, that the U.S. securities regulator had approved of the filing. The Bitcoin price then shot up by nearly 10%, almost reaching the psychologically important $30,000 level.

However, as soon as the head of BlackRock Larry Fink refuted this rumor, saying that their iShares Bitcoin spot ETF filing is still under consideration, BTC dropped by approximately 8%.

This week, financial guru and head of Galaxy Digital fund Mike Novogratz told CNBC that he expects the first Bitcoin spot ETF to be approved already this year.

Robert Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit $135,000

Financial guru and author of the "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" book on financial literacy Robert Kiyosaki has recently published a post dedicated to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki wrote that currently Bitcoin is testing the $30,000 price mark but he expects the "next stop" for it to be $135,000. He also mentioned his other favorite safe haven assets — gold and silver.

Gold, per him, will soon top $2,000 and then will continue rising hard to $3,700. Silver, he believes, will grow from $23 to $68 per ounce. This is going to happen, according to him, as the USD is losing its value due to the multiple additional money printing done over the past three years.

Earlier this week, in a social media post, the "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author urged his X followers to opt for Bitcoin.