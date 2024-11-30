Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    20% XRP Surge Hints at $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Does Something We Didn't Want, Crucial Pepe (PEPE) Move Incoming, Here's When

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market not seeing elevated inflows, but things might still get better
    Sat, 30/11/2024 - 0:01
    20% XRP Surge Hints at $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Does Something We Didn't Want, Crucial Pepe (PEPE) Move Incoming, Here's When
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price of XRP has risen by 20% to $1.166, continuing its remarkable rally. Based on Elliott Wave Theory, the current move is consistent with the bullish pattern's pivotal third wave, which is frequently thought of as the strongest and most significant stage of an upward trend. This spike puts XRP in a position to hit an important price point in the days ahead. After breaking above $1.00, to start the first wave, XRP went through a consolidation phase around $1.30 to form the second wave. 

    With strong momentum and rising volume, XRP now seems to be in its third wave. In the past, this wave has a tendency to push prices higher than earlier movements, drawing in more buyers and boosting optimism. The next resistance level, $1.80, is one of the important levels to keep an eye on, while XRP's momentum is still strong. If this level is broken, XRP may reach the $2.00 mark, a significant psychological barrier and all-time high.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If XRP continues on this path, $2-$20 might also be considered a long-term target. The Immediate resistance is at $1.80. Above this, a breakout validates the strength of the third wave. A significant psychological and historical barrier that might draw increased market activity is $2.00.

    HOT Stories
    20% XRP Surge Hints at $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Does Something We Didn't Want, Crucial Pepe (PEPE) Move Incoming, Here's When
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case

    $2.20: If the rally picks up more steam, this could be the upper target. One of the downside risks is a decline below $1.30, which would test the wave structure and suggest a potential waning of the trend. Any corrective actions should be mitigated by the strong support that is still present around $1.30.

    Advertisement

    Unpleasant Bitcoin market

    As it makes a lower high on the daily chart, Bitcoin is indicating that it may be about to reverse. For bullish traders, this is worrisome because lower highs frequently indicate waning momentum and may suggest a more significant correction. Bitcoin is currently facing resistance that could limit its short-term upside potential despite its recent strong run. 

    When the high falls, it means that buyers are losing control and cannot drive the price to new highs. As sellers gain confidence and trading volumes begin to decline, this pattern usually comes before longer consolidation or further downward movement. If Bitcoin does not surpass the most recent high of about $97,000, the current rally may be put to the test. 

    Related
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 13:15
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Right now, Bitcoin is trading at about $97,500, just below the psychological $100,000 threshold. BTC must overcome the immediate resistance level of $98,000 in order to rekindle the bullish momentum. Support levels of $88,000 and $78,000 are crucial on the downside. The lower high pattern would be validated by a breakdown below $88,000, which would probably trigger a deeper retracement toward the $78,000 area, which corresponds to the 50 EMA. 

    The fact that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still close to overbought levels suggests that Bitcoin might require some cooling time before making another big move. There is also a possibility of short-term weakness because volume seems to be tapering off in comparison to earlier in the rally. 

    Pepe's high potential

    Pepe is nearing a critical point, as its price hovers around the 21-day EMA, a crucial support level that has continuously contributed to the continuation of its recent upward trend. The current short-term downtrend is reflected in the cryptocurrency's consolidation under a descending trendline. 

    This set of circumstances indicates that a breakout is probably imminent in one form or another. The price of PEPE recently recovered from the 21 EMA, indicating how crucial it is as a support zone. It might open the door for a bullish reversal, if the price can hold above this level. A break below the 21 EMA, on the other hand, could lead to a more severe correction; the next support levels are located at $0.00001746 and $0.00001350. 

    Related
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 12:42
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The consistent drop in trading volume is among the chart's most telling indicators. This decline in activity frequently occurs before notable price movements because it indicates a consolidation phase during which traders await a clear direction. PEPE is likely to encounter increased volatility and break out of its current range once the volume spikes. 

    PEPE is under short-term bearish pressure, as indicated by the chart's descending trendline. The price has struggled to break above this trend line, which has capped recent attempts at upward movement. PEPE needs to maintain its position above the 21 EMA and confirm a reversal by breaking through the trendline with high volume in order to see a bullish breakout. 

    #PEPE #Bitcoin #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 19:49
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 16:58
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    20% XRP Surge Hints at $2, Bitcoin (BTC) Does Something We Didn't Want, Crucial Pepe (PEPE) Move Incoming, Here's When
    Roubini Not Sold on Crypto Despite Record-Breaking Rally
    XRP Surpasses BNB Amid Relentless Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD