Advertisement
AD

    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Enormous volume being moved away from Binance
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 12:40
    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Within an hour, a newly created wallet unexpectedly withdrew a staggering 150 billion PEPE (worth roughly $2.94 million) and 60 billion SHIB (worth $1.52 million) from Binance. Large-scale withdrawals of this kind frequently raise concerns about their motivations, suggesting possible changes in market sentiment or impending events for these tokens.

    Based on an analysis of the PEPE chart, the token has been in a strong rally lately, reaching a peak before retracing its steps. The decreasing trading volume points to a possible slowdown, even though PEPE is still above critical moving averages, suggesting a bullish structure. The large withdrawal may indicate preparation for off-exchange transactions, which frequently seek to avoid affecting the market price or whale accumulation, a move usually seen prior to a price spike.

    Article image
    PEPE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Following a significant breakout previously, the token has been forming a bullish triangle on the SHIB chart. With extra support from the 50 EMA, it is still above its main support levels. A strategic move by major holders — the withdrawal of 60 billion SHIB — might also portend optimism for future price movement or use in decentralized applications outside of Binance. When viewed in a larger context, such extensive withdrawals may have a number of effects:

    HOT Stories
    Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000? Dogecoin Founder Shares Take
    $3 Billion Crypto Exchange XT Allegedly Hacked, According to PeckShield
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,154%, Here's What's Happening
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Got Burned. Is Announcement Near?

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims Five Month-High, But There's a Catch
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims Five Month-High, But There's a Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Whale activity: Large token withdrawals frequently signify the accumulation of whales. Whales might be getting ready for long-term storage or other tactical applications.

    DeFi utilization: The transfer of money from centralized exchanges to wallets may indicate plans for decentralized finance protocols, such as staking.

    Market sentiment: Although significant withdrawals may at first raise fears of sell-offs, they may also indicate a growing level of confidence in the asset's potential for future performance. Keeping an eye on wallet activity and on-chain data is still crucial for traders and investors.

    Based on volume recovery and general market conditions, the PEPE and SHIB charts both point to short-term consolidation with the possibility of additional upside. These actions highlight how crucial it is to closely monitor whale behavior because it frequently precedes important market movements.

    #Shiba Inu #PEPE #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 12:35
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 28, 2024 - 12:11
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Quantum Hosky
    Shytoshi Kusama Plans to Take SHIB to Top 5: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD