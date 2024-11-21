    XRP: Massive Two Million Drop in Four Days

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP seeing massive outflow as market cools down
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 13:49
    XRP: Massive Two Million Drop in Four Days
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The amount of XRP payments between accounts has significantly decreased over the last four days, losing more than two million. This follows a period of high activity on the XRP Ledger, which raises concerns about how long the recent price increase and on-chain performance will last.

    In line with its remarkable price spike, the stats indicate a noticeable rise in active accounts, completed transactions and XRP burned on fees earlier this month. Nonetheless, the recent decline in payment volume can indicate a halt in transactions or a change in how market players behave. Early in November, the payment volume graph showed notable peaks that were probably caused by increased trading and whale movements, but they have since tapered off.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Given that XRP failed to sustain its steep upward trajectory, this decline in activity may be a sign that buying impetus has run out. A decline in payment volumes is frequently associated with institutional and retail participants' failure to follow through.

    HOT Stories
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    'Time Will Tell': Binance Bosses Add Intrigue to Bitcoin Mania at $97,000
    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    DOGE Founder Says Bitcoin Growth Dwarfs ‘Everything Else’ But What About Dogecoin?

    Following its incredible ascent from $0.50 earlier this month, XRP is currently trading at about $1.11 on the price chart. XRP has maintained this level despite decreased payment volume, indicating that the general market sentiment is still cautiously hopeful.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 10:10
    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This opinion is supported by the volume profile, which indicates lower trading activity than during the rising phase. The asset is still in the overbought zone, according to the RSI, which may signal a correction. The next important levels to keep an eye on are $0.90 and $0.78 if XRP is unable to sustain support at $1.00.  

    Despite the current situation on the on-chain field, XRP remains one of the strongest assets on the market right now and might turn into a locomotive for the market's swift ascent.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 13:43
    XRP Price Rebounds, Next Target Locked
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 13:38
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP: Massive Two Million Drop in Four Days
    XRP Price Rebounds, Next Target Locked
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD