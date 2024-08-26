    Dogecoin on Rise Again? Here's What to Expect This Week

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    DOGE might be up to something
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 10:17
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Elon Musk's recent post on X (formerly Twitter), showing him as an executive in the "Department of Government Efficiency," has once again influenced Dogecoin's price. 

    Musk's long-standing support for Dogecoin has led to him being dubbed the "Dogefather," and his posts frequently create waves on the cryptocurrency market, especially among Dogecoin enthusiasts.

    After the post, Dogecoin experienced a 6% price surge, reflecting the strong reaction from the crypto community. 

    Prior to the surge, Dogecoin's price had been fluctuating, having fallen to $0.08 in early August after peaking at $0.228 in March, marking a 64.47% decline. 

    Currently, the price of Dogecoin is $0.109, with a recent 0.61% increase in the past 24 hours. This is accompanied by a significant decrease in trading volume, down by 32% to $506 million, which signifies a correction.

    At press time, all DOGE signals show green.

    Investors optimism

    The cryptocurrency market in general is experiencing a positive trend. Bitcoin is holding steady above $61,000, which has bolstered investor sentiment and contributed to the overall optimism.

    However, the global crypto market cap is $2.24 trillion, a 0.29% decrease over the last day due to a minor market correction.

    At press time, BTC is trading at $63,627, down 0.54% in 24 hours. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Overall investor sentiment is neutral or positive. If BTC price rebounces this week, meme coins are likely to follow its steps. Dogecoin's correlation with BTC is currently at 0.96, which is extremely high.

    Price prediction

    Over the last week, the DOGE price has risen by around 9%.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    If the current decline continues, Dogecoin may find immediate support at $0.110.

    However, should buyers manage to push the price above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $0.1133, a renewed bullish movement could occur, within the $0.15-$0.19 range.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

