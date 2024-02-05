Advertisement
1.6 Trillion Shiba Inu in Last 24 Hours: Is SHIB Getting Ready for Run?

Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu whale-tier transactions keep on rising, which might mean that meme token is ready for explosive growth
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 13:45
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu whales have recently made waves with a massive shuffle of 1.6 trillion tokens. Such colossal transfers have historically been associated with steps whales take ahead of potential price action.

Transaction patterns reveal that substantial quantities of SHIB have been moved to and from various wallets, including notable exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, as well as cold storage addresses. 

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

These transfers, executed in quick succession, hint at fund redistribution by large holders. The sending of tokens to exchanges can indicate a readiness to trade, while moving them to cold storage might suggest a strategy to reduce available supply and potentially drive up the price.

The destinations of these transactions are particularly telling. Transfers to exchanges often signal a possible intent to liquidate or at least prepare for liquidity events, while the movement to cold storage could indicate a long-term holding strategy. The sheer quantity of SHIB involved in these transactions underscores their potential to impact market dynamics significantly.

Now, turning to the Shiba Inu price chart, we can dissect the potential impact of these whale movements on the market. SHIB is currently navigating a delicate zone just above a key support level at $0.00000902. The resistance to watch is the 100 EMA level (orange line on the chart) which, if broken, could open the door to further gains. However, the asset has recently experienced a downtrend, leaving investors to wonder whether these large transactions signal a forthcoming reversal.

A growth scenario for SHIB hinges on maintaining support and breaking through the aforementioned resistance. The presence of whales, suggested by the recent transactions, could provide the necessary buying pressure.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

