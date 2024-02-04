Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 254% in New Accounts Activity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a stunning turn of events, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, has experienced an extraordinary surge, recording a jaw-dropping 254% increase in new accounts activity over the last three days.

According to Shibariumscan , the number of new accounts per day skyrocketed from 24 on Feb. 1 to an impressive 61 on Feb. 3, bringing the total account count for Shiba Inu's L2 to an impressive 63,162.

Such spikes in network usage often act as precursors to significant fluctuations in the prices of associated cryptocurrencies.

However, the Shiba Inu ecosystem adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. Unlike other blockchain networks where the native token typically takes center stage, Shibarium's primary cryptocurrency is not SHIB but BONE.

Shiba Inu's BONE

BONE, serving as the token for gas tolls and validator stakes within the Shibarium ecosystem, may emerge as the dark horse benefiting from this surge in new accounts. While the spike may not guarantee Shiba Inu's overall success, it has the potential to bring positive momentum to BONE's market quotations.

BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Investors and enthusiasts better closely monitor the performance of BONE in the coming days, as the increased interest in Shibarium could mark a pivotal moment for the lesser-known cryptocurrency.

As the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to evolve, it is clear that the spotlight is shifting, and BONE might be the token to watch as it rides the wave of Shibarium's recent activity surge.