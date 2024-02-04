Advertisement
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 254% in New Accounts Activity

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain, has seen staggering 254% surge in new accounts activity, placing spotlight on BONE
Sun, 4/02/2024 - 12:19
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a stunning turn of events, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, has experienced an extraordinary surge, recording a jaw-dropping 254% increase in new accounts activity over the last three days.

According to Shibariumscan, the number of new accounts per day skyrocketed from 24 on Feb. 1 to an impressive 61 on Feb. 3, bringing the total account count for Shiba Inu's L2 to an impressive 63,162.

Such spikes in network usage often act as precursors to significant fluctuations in the prices of associated cryptocurrencies.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

However, the Shiba Inu ecosystem adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. Unlike other blockchain networks where the native token typically takes center stage, Shibarium's primary cryptocurrency is not SHIB but BONE.

Shiba Inu's BONE

BONE, serving as the token for gas tolls and validator stakes within the Shibarium ecosystem, may emerge as the dark horse benefiting from this surge in new accounts. While the spike may not guarantee Shiba Inu's overall success, it has the potential to bring positive momentum to BONE's market quotations.

""
BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Investors and enthusiasts better closely monitor the performance of BONE in the coming days, as the increased interest in Shibarium could mark a pivotal moment for the lesser-known cryptocurrency.

As the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to evolve, it is clear that the spotlight is shifting, and BONE might be the token to watch as it rides the wave of Shibarium's recent activity surge.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

