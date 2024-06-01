Advertisement
AD

    1.5 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's Twist Ahead

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Can 1.5 billion XRP trigger major rebound effect?
    Sat, 1/06/2024 - 16:00
    1.5 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's Twist Ahead
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is fighting for balance amid the sudden shift in the broader crypto ecosystem that has seen the combined market cap slump by 0.53% to $2.53 trillion. Per CoinMarketCap’s data, XRP is changing hands for $0.5208, down marginally by 0.6% in 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    XRP volume crunch

    As one of the most-ranked digital currencies in the market, XRP has suffered a major dip in retail interest as showcased by the trading volume. This metric has plummeted by 28.94% in 24 hours with a total of $829,420,699 shuffled across the board. This XRP trade amounted to over 1.5 billion coins traded.

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 15:55
    June Pump for XRP? Price History Reveals All
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The volume is quite low compared to the regular XRP record where almost double of this supply changes hands in a 24-hour period. This dampened sentiment presents two contrasting scenarios for the future price of the digital currency. First, the low volume might be a cautionary switch for both retail and XRP whale investors amid a general bearish market.

    In this instance, a revival in accumulation or trading activities and ultimately a price surge is imminent when conditions are optimal. Also, this slump in volume might be a cool-off period from the ecstatic price trends recorded in May.

    Per data from Cryptorank, the coin surged by 3.17% to sustain the streak from 2023 when it ended the month with 9.84% growth.

    Hurdle ahead

    XRP is in uncharted territory and it has been trading at a very close range over the past month. It recorded a low of $0.4879 to a high of $0.5689. This is not a very strong wall to break free from, however, XRP has historically traded negative in June.

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 05:38
    XRP ETF Is "Inevitable", Ripple CEO Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While the conditions are more favorable this time around, hurdles surrounding its legal constraints might be required before a convincing breakthrough is recorded.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Jun 01, 2024 - 15:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple CEO: 'Crypto Developments Magical'
    Jun 01, 2024 - 15:55
    Ripple CEO: 'Crypto Developments Magical'
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano Founder Awaits 'Big Moment' to Engage With Elon Musk: Details
    Jun 01, 2024 - 15:55
    Cardano Founder Awaits 'Big Moment' to Engage With Elon Musk: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.5 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's Twist Ahead
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Ripple CEO: 'Crypto Developments Magical'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD