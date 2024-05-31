Advertisement
AD

    June Pump for XRP? Price History Reveals All

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Can XRP defy its historical June dump, or will investors face another disappointing month?
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 15:55
    June Pump for XRP? Price History Reveals All
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In May, the seventh largest digital asset saw a notable 5% price increase, crossing the important $0.5 mark and maintaining overall price stability. However, historical data suggests that the upcoming month may not be as promising for XRP enthusiasts. Over the past decade, June has been a tough month for the popular cryptocurrency

    Advertisement

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 13:25
    Is XRP on Verge of Bounce? This Support Suggests So
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The average return on investments in XRP during the first summer month stands at -5.59%, with the median return being even worse at almost 9%. This historical pattern shows that there is a high chance that XRP will go down in June. CryptoRank says that since 2017, XRP has consistently lost money in June for its investors, with declines of at least 8.2%.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data
    Bitcoin (BTC) Rolls out Latest Core Update; What's New?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction
    Ripple CTO Provides "Absolute Proof" He Is Not Satoshi
    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The crypto market is known for being volatile, but the statistical sample for XRP is pretty solid, given that it is one of the oldest digital tokens. This long history gives a good idea of what to expect. So, It looks like investors should be ready for a possible loss in the first month of summer.

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 13:01
    262 Million XRP Snapped up by Single Whale as Price Reversal Awaits
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP was pretty stable in May, with no big price swings. That is a big change from what we typically see in June. If history repeats itself, those who are hoping for more growth might be disappointed. If you are an investor looking for a June rally for XRP, you might want to think twice. The historical data points toward a likely downturn.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu: 65 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Price Suddenly Drops 4%
    May 31, 2024 - 15:50
    Shiba Inu: 65 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Price Suddenly Drops 4%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Tether Injects $150 Million in Bitcoin Hardware Maker, Bitdeer: Details
    May 31, 2024 - 15:50
    Tether Injects $150 Million in Bitcoin Hardware Maker, Bitdeer: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash
    May 31, 2024 - 15:50
    Coinbase Issues Key Filing Amid Ongoing SEC Clash
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    CARV brings on Animoca Brands as strategic investor and node operator
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    June Pump for XRP? Price History Reveals All
    Shiba Inu: 65 Trillion SHIB at Risk as Price Suddenly Drops 4%
    Tether Injects $150 Million in Bitcoin Hardware Maker, Bitdeer: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD