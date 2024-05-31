June Pump for XRP? Price History Reveals All

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In May, the seventh largest digital asset saw a notable 5% price increase, crossing the important $0.5 mark and maintaining overall price stability. However, historical data suggests that the upcoming month may not be as promising for XRP enthusiasts. Over the past decade, June has been a tough month for the popular cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

The average return on investments in XRP during the first summer month stands at -5.59%, with the median return being even worse at almost 9%. This historical pattern shows that there is a high chance that XRP will go down in June. CryptoRank says that since 2017, XRP has consistently lost money in June for its investors, with declines of at least 8.2%.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

The crypto market is known for being volatile, but the statistical sample for XRP is pretty solid, given that it is one of the oldest digital tokens. This long history gives a good idea of what to expect. So, It looks like investors should be ready for a possible loss in the first month of summer.

XRP was pretty stable in May, with no big price swings. That is a big change from what we typically see in June. If history repeats itself, those who are hoping for more growth might be disappointed. If you are an investor looking for a June rally for XRP, you might want to think twice. The historical data points toward a likely downturn.