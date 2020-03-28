U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Tweet-based article

140.4 Mln XRP Moved in South Korea as XRP Holds at $0.16

News
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:52
Yuri Molchan

Mammoth-sized amounts of XRP have been moved by South Korean crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets over last 24 hours

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work:
10 ETH
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

XRP seems to be feeling well so far as it manages to maintain the $0.16 level and the third position on the top ten coins’ scale. Investors and holders in South Korea and Japan believe so too and are transferring gargantuan amounts of it both for selling and storing.

140.4 mln XRP moved in Korea and Japan

The Twitter bot which tracks XRP transactions, XRPL Monitor, has spotted several wires on XRP ledger that have moved a jaw-dropping 140.4 mln XRP over the last twenty-four hours. That took around a dozen transactions, totalling $24,247,080.

The majority of those XRP transfers were conducted with the participation of the South Korean Bithumb and Coinone exchanges, as well as the Japanese trading venue Bitbank.

Must Read
Disrupting XRP Wouldn't Be Logical for Ripple, Company's Exec Says — READ MORE

XRP expected to go up

Traders from TradingView believe that the price of the third largest coin is going to increase to the $0.18 level in the short term.

Trader Alex_Clay writes:

“We completed all targets on previous upward wave. now price fixed above strong support, if price takes a correction to this support again we can take a long position, if we see a confirmed breakout of the strong resistance we can take long position too.”

Image via TradingView
Image via TradingView

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Price’s Next Stop $5,600, Trader Explains Why
15,855 Bitcoins (BTC) Transferred by Anonymous Wallets – Are Whales Accumulating?
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Sharding Design Explained: Last Updates