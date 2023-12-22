Advertisement
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?

Arman Shirinyan
Whales became active again as cryptocurrency market enters another growth phase
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 12:57
Shiba Inu whales have transferred a staggering 14 trillion SHIB in the past 24 hours. Large-scale movements can indicate profit-taking or preparation for a price surge as history shows; however, it is important to stay cautious.

The recent on-chain data showcases a particular transaction that stands out: a whale purchased SHIB tokens worth $2.4 million and later sold them for a remarkable $4.2 million. This transaction exemplifies the profit-taking strategy often employed by seasoned investors, who capitalize on the volatility inherent on cryptocurrency markets.

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the Shiba Inu price chart, we observe a dynamic landscape. The asset has seen substantial volatility, characterized by swift price changes that offer opportunities for quick profits. Currently, the price chart shows SHIB trading above the moving averages, suggesting a bullish trend. The convergence of moving averages could be seen as a potential indicator of momentum, possibly signaling continued investor interest in SHIB.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Launches Domain Name System With D3, Viction Follows

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is hovering below the overbought territory, indicating that while market sentiment is positive, there is still room for upward movement before the asset becomes overextended. This technical assessment could imply that despite massive whale movements, the market may not be at an immediate risk of a downward correction due to overbuying.

These whale movements are often a precursor to significant price action. When whales move assets in such volumes, it can lead to a realignment of supply and demand dynamics. If the whale selling is part of a broader profit-taking trend, it could temporarily pressure the price downward.

However, if these movements are a redistribution of SHIB to various wallets for strategic positioning, it might signal bullish sentiment among these large holders, potentially leading to a price surge in the foreseeable future.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

