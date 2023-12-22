14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu whales have transferred a staggering 14 trillion SHIB in the past 24 hours. Large-scale movements can indicate profit-taking or preparation for a price surge as history shows; however, it is important to stay cautious.

The recent on-chain data showcases a particular transaction that stands out: a whale purchased SHIB tokens worth $2.4 million and later sold them for a remarkable $4.2 million. This transaction exemplifies the profit-taking strategy often employed by seasoned investors, who capitalize on the volatility inherent on cryptocurrency markets.

SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the Shiba Inu price chart, we observe a dynamic landscape. The asset has seen substantial volatility, characterized by swift price changes that offer opportunities for quick profits. Currently, the price chart shows SHIB trading above the moving averages, suggesting a bullish trend. The convergence of moving averages could be seen as a potential indicator of momentum, possibly signaling continued investor interest in SHIB.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is hovering below the overbought territory, indicating that while market sentiment is positive, there is still room for upward movement before the asset becomes overextended. This technical assessment could imply that despite massive whale movements, the market may not be at an immediate risk of a downward correction due to overbuying.

These whale movements are often a precursor to significant price action. When whales move assets in such volumes, it can lead to a realignment of supply and demand dynamics. If the whale selling is part of a broader profit-taking trend, it could temporarily pressure the price downward.

However, if these movements are a redistribution of SHIB to various wallets for strategic positioning, it might signal bullish sentiment among these large holders, potentially leading to a price surge in the foreseeable future.