Shiba Inu (SHIB) Launches Domain Name System With D3, Viction Follows

During ICANN’s upcoming application window, two blockchain ecosystems will claim their own domain zones. Together with industry innovators from D3, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Viction (formerly TomoChain) decentralized networks will launch DNS alternatives for their communities.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Viction (VIC) to launch domain name systems, D3 fuels solutions

D3 Global, a cutting-edge domain name platform developing interoperable digital identities, announced strategic collaborations with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Viction (VIC) blockchains. The two teams will be able to apply for and obtain the .shib and .vic top-level domains (TLDs).

We're excited to announce our partnerships with @ShibToken & @BuildOnViction to apply for and obtain the .shib and .vic Top-Level Domains (TLDs). 🤝



Read more about the announcement here 👇https://t.co/V3wrUJkBOr pic.twitter.com/jZFnEdkW3f — D3 (@D3inc) December 20, 2023

Thanks to its concept of interoperable digital identities, D3 is set to enable the Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Viction (VIC) ecosystems to introduce their opportunities to new audiences and provide universal access to their services in a secure manner.

D3's approach is aimed at addressing the most dangerous bottlenecks of current DNS systems, including missing critical functionality, brand confusion, data loss and even fraud.

Fred Hsu, Chief Executive Officer at D3, stressed the importance of the collaboration with the two platforms for its mission and the adoption of decentralized DNS instruments:

We are excited to partner with the Shiba Inu and Viction teams to bring real domains to their respective ecosystems. Our vision is to make Web3 more accessible, transparent, scalable and secure by building futureproof, interoperable digital identities with DNS at the foundation.

As covered by U.Today previously, in September 2023, D3 secured a total of $5 million from a clutch of high-profile VCs, including the likes of Shima Capital, Lightshift, Dispersion Capital, VentureSouq, Infinite Capital, MZ Web3 Fund, Nonagon, C² Ventures and so on.

Bridging gap between DNS tech and Web3

Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Developer of Shiba Inu, is excited by the possible effects of this step for SHIB community management and its retail adoption:

Our partnership with D3 allows us to scale outside of the existing ShibArmy and give over 5 billion Internet users direct access to the SHIB ecosystem. Bringing real domains to SHIB is a big deal, expanding our vision for digital identities within our decentralized ecosystem, while driving long-term revenue generation within the ecosystem.

By tapping its team’s decades of combined industry experience across DNS and Web3 technologies, D3 will accelerate the transition to "real Web3 domains" and modern digital identities through partnerships with leading blockchain ecosystems.

Enthusiasts of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Viction (VIC) ecosystems are able to sign up for early access initiative starting from Dec. 20.