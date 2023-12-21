Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
SHIB community buzzing with anticipation for further price gains
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 10:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token burn has experienced an unprecedented surge, witnessing an impressive increase of over 400% in the past 24 hours. This development comes as the Shiba Inu community eagerly anticipates further gains in the value of the cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Shibburn, a prominent tracker of SHIB token burns, has reported a staggering total of 5,316,694 SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours, accompanied by six transactions. This notable increase has propelled the burn rate to a remarkable 421.41%. As of the latest update, the current price of Shiba Inu stands at $0.00001033, marking a 1.12% uptick in the last 24 hours. Impressively, the token has surged by 23.99% in the last 30 days, adding to the optimism surrounding SHIB's performance.

Positive development for SHIB

This surge in the token burn rate indicates heightened activity within the Shiba Inu community, as holders actively participate in reducing the circulating supply of SHIB tokens. The burning mechanism, designed to contribute to the scarcity of the token, has become a key factor influencing the dynamics of Shiba Inu's price.

Advertisement

In a separate positive development, as previously reported by U.Today, Lucie, the official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, revealed that layer-2 network Shibarium has surpassed the impressive 150 million mark in overall transaction count. This achievement underscores the growing adoption and utilization of Shiba Inu's technological infrastructure.

The Shiba Inu community is buzzing with enthusiasm as these recent developments align with the cryptocurrency's upward trajectory. As the market continues to evolve, the Shiba Inu team and its community remain optimistic about the project's future prospects. The increased burn rate and the milestone achieved by Shibarium contribute to the positive sentiment surrounding Shiba Inu, and the community eagerly awaits further developments that may propel SHIB to new heights.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Polkadot (DOT) Records Transaction Blow up, What Is Happening?
2023/12/21 10:32
Polkadot (DOT) Records Transaction Blow up, What Is Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin ETFs: We May Be in For Unwelcome Surprise – Max Keiser
2023/12/21 10:32
Bitcoin ETFs: We May Be in For Unwelcome Surprise – Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
2023/12/21 10:32
Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains
Polkadot (DOT) Records Transaction Blow up, What Is Happening?
Polkadot (DOT) Records Transaction Blow up, What Is Happening?
Bitcoin ETFs: We May Be in For Unwelcome Surprise – Max Keiser
Bitcoin ETFs: We May Be in For Unwelcome Surprise – Max Keiser
Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge
Ripple CTO Voices His Big AI Prediction
Ripple CTO Voices His Big AI Prediction
Avalanche (AVAX) Completely Disrupts Crypto Space With Massive 13% Surge
Avalanche (AVAX) Completely Disrupts Crypto Space With Massive 13% Surge
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Show all
Advertisement
AD