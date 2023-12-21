Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token burn has experienced an unprecedented surge, witnessing an impressive increase of over 400% in the past 24 hours. This development comes as the Shiba Inu community eagerly anticipates further gains in the value of the cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 5,316,694 $SHIB tokens burned and 6 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. pic.twitter.com/rMUNSzCxZh — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 21, 2023

Shibburn, a prominent tracker of SHIB token burns, has reported a staggering total of 5,316,694 SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours, accompanied by six transactions. This notable increase has propelled the burn rate to a remarkable 421.41%. As of the latest update , the current price of Shiba Inu stands at $0.00001033, marking a 1.12% uptick in the last 24 hours. Impressively, the token has surged by 23.99% in the last 30 days, adding to the optimism surrounding SHIB's performance.

Positive development for SHIB

This surge in the token burn rate indicates heightened activity within the Shiba Inu community, as holders actively participate in reducing the circulating supply of SHIB tokens. The burning mechanism, designed to contribute to the scarcity of the token, has become a key factor influencing the dynamics of Shiba Inu's price .

Advertisement

In a separate positive development, as previously reported by U.Today, Lucie, the official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, revealed that layer-2 network Shibarium has surpassed the impressive 150 million mark in overall transaction count. This achievement underscores the growing adoption and utilization of Shiba Inu's technological infrastructure.

The Shiba Inu community is buzzing with enthusiasm as these recent developments align with the cryptocurrency's upward trajectory. As the market continues to evolve, the Shiba Inu team and its community remain optimistic about the project's future prospects. The increased burn rate and the milestone achieved by Shibarium contribute to the positive sentiment surrounding Shiba Inu, and the community eagerly awaits further developments that may propel SHIB to new heights.