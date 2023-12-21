20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details

The official social media marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu team, known as Lucie on Twitter, has announced the winner of the SHIB Christmas giveaway. The lucky crypto user is about to become a holder of 20 million SHIB meme coins. Despite the impressive figure in crypto, this amount of SHIB is worth merely $207.2 at the time of this writing.

Christmas SHIB giveaways

The giveaway event was announced yesterday as Lucie spread the word that it is enough to join the upcoming Spaces event on Twitter. Potential winners were also supposed to like that giveaway post and retweet it, follow the lead developer of Shiba Inu, known within the community as Shytoshi Kusama, and subscribe to Shib Magazine.

The winner, Lucie stated, was to be chosen randomly during the live Spaces event. Later, she announced the winner – crypto user @bhobponce.

It seems that this was not the only giveaway conducted during the Spaces event, according to a tweet that followed from Lucie later on that day. Lucie also reminded the community that there will be more giveaways to come, and everyone still has a good chance to become a winner.

Earlier, U.Today reported that Lucie also announced an upcoming giveaway of cold cryptocurrency wallets; 10 SHIB wallets and 10 Bad Idea AI (BAD) wallets, all them produced by Tangem, were promised as prizes to the Shiba Inu community.

Shytoshi Kusama extends praise to Japanese community

In a recent tweet, the mysterious lead developer of Shiba Inu builders Shytoshi Kusama sent a message to the Japanese Shiba Inu community, writing in Japanese “With love for Japan.”

This was his caption to the retweet he made from @doubutunante Twitter account, which praised the amazing milestone recently reached by the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium. On Wednesday, its total transaction count exceeded a whopping 150 million, showing a more than 2x rise over the past two weeks, from 60 million.

By now, the number of transactions on Shibarium has increased to more than 155 million. The Shiba Inu price has reacted to this by surging to burn one of its zeros. Between Wednesday and Thursday, SHIB staged an increase of 4.35%, erasing one zero and hitting $0.00001042.