$129 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Trims $2,000 in No Time

News
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's volatility is refusing to peter out in spite of the cryptocurrency's evident maturation
$129 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Trims $2,000 in No Time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Roughly $129.46 million worth of major cryptocurrencies have been wiped out over the past hour across major cryptocurrency exchanges, according to data provided by Bybt. Over 91 percent of trades that were liquidated are long positions.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped almost four percent in the span of 50 minutes, evaporating earlier gains. At press time, it is trading at $46,888 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

The Binance exchange is responsible for the lion's share of all liquidations (52.48 percent). Bybit and Huobi come in second and third places, respectively.

Not surprisingly, Bitcoin accounts for the vast majority of the $129 million wipeout; traders lost $81.82 million over the past hour. Ethereum (ETH) is in a distant second place with $8.97 million.

XRP also gave up some of its gains during the most recent shakeout, but it is still trading in the green after soaring by over 10 percent earlier today. A total of $7.42 million worth of the token got liquidated.

Liquidation
Image by bybt.com

Related
JPMorgan Co-President Is "Sure" There Will Be Demand for Bitcoin

Not a flash in the pan

Despite these bouts of volatility, Bitcoin has so far been incredibly resilient over this week.

More than $387 million worth of shorts were liquidated on the day Tesla announced its $1.5 billion purchase on Feb. 8.

Bitcoin resumed its rally and hit fresh record highs on Feb. 11 after BNY Mellon and Mastercard.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Global XRP Volume Soared 300 Percent in Q4 Despite Trading Restrictions
News
02/05/2021 - 18:42

Global XRP Volume Soared 300 Percent in Q4 Despite Trading Restrictions

Alex Dovbnya
article image Flare Finance Shares the Name of Its Technical Audit Vendor
News
02/08/2021 - 11:20

Flare Finance Shares the Name of Its Technical Audit Vendor
Vladislav Sopov
article image 230 Million XRP Shifted by Whales, While Ripple-Friendly Azimo Launches New Remittance Service
News
02/09/2021 - 11:20

230 Million XRP Shifted by Whales, While Ripple-Friendly Azimo Launches New Remittance Service
Yuri Molchan