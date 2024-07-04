1,166,666% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an epic development, Whale Alert has reported that a dormant Bitcoin address containing 119 BTC, worth $6.99 million, has been activated after 12.4 years. This address, which was worth just $599 USD in 2012, has seen a staggering 1,166,666% gain.

Such resurgences can have bearish implications for the market. When long-dormant addresses are reactivated, it often indicates that holders are preparing to liquidate their assets, potentially flooding the market with significant amounts of Bitcoin.

This can lead to increased selling pressure, driving prices down. The market's reaction to such events is typically cautious, as traders prepare for potential sell-offs.

💤 A dormant address containing 119 #BTC (6,992,389 USD) has just been activated after 12.4 years (worth 599 USD in 2012)!https://t.co/yk2qe3UUQ0 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 4, 2024

Interestingly, this trend of decades-old wallets coming back to life has been notable this month, and today is not even the first such awakening.

Just hours earlier, Whale Alert detected another dormant address activation, this time containing approximately $2.6 million worth of BTC. Also on July 2, another address containing $2.1 million worth of BTC was activated after 13 years of dormancy.

These movements are particularly noteworthy given the current state of the crypto market. The price of Bitcoin continues to trade in the red, with the leading cryptocurrency hitting $57,300 today, a level not seen since late April.

The market downturn, coupled with the reactivation of these old addresses, has created a climate of uncertainty and caution among traders.