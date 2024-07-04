Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki predicts $10 million Bitcoin after big economic crash, heralding new bull market
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 9:26
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has issued an epic new prediction regarding Bitcoin's future price. He anticipates that the main cryptocurrency could reach $10 million per BTC, following what he describes as the most significant economic crash in history. 

    According to Kiyosaki, this impending collapse is a precursor to a long-term bull market cycle starting in late 2025.

    This future bull market will significantly benefit investors in gold, silver and Bitcoin, believes Kiyosaki. He attributes the upcoming economic turbulence to the United States being the largest debtor nation in history and the declining faith in traditional currency. 

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    In his rant, Kiyosaki emphasizes that after the anticipated crash, gold, silver, and Bitcoin are expected to surge to new all-time highs and advises patience, suggesting that the rewards for those who remain steadfast in their investments will be substantial.

    Kiyosaki has consistently voiced skepticism about traditional financial instruments, including even Bitcoin ETFs, preferring to hold physical gold, silver and BTC.

    His long-standing criticism extends to the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, viewing the dollar as a "fake" currency and advocating for investments in tangible assets. That is why he has criticized traditional financial products for not truly representing the underlying assets, drawing attention to issues like overselling.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

