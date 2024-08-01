    $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Shiba Inu may ignite price reversal amid huge development
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 12:19
    $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed major developments as clouds of uncertainty hover over the crypto market. The price movement of SHIB is also painting a dark picture as investors await a potential rebound. Nevertheless, it appears that the sentiment may start to shift in the coming days.

    Advertisement

    The 24-hour trading volume of SHIB, per CoinGlass, has witnessed a remarkable jump today. It has soared 56.12% to hit the $100.02 million level. This latest development has provided hope to the Shiba Inu community, which has been patiently waiting for a potential price rally from the meme coin.

    Notably, SHIB is witnessing rising trading activity across all major crypto exchanges. Data reveals that $51.73 million of it comes from OKX, $18.32 million from BingX, $11.86 million from CoinEx and $6.51 from Bitget, among others. This means that investors are showing notable interest in the popular meme coin. Moreover, it further reveals that they have started to buy the dips.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun

    What does it mean for Shiba Inu's price?

    As of writing time, the price of SHIB has dipped 3.57% to $0.00001589 during the last 24 hours. Moreover, it has remained down 7.25% over the past 30 days. These figures show the current bearish sentiment on the market. It confirms that the Shiba Inu price has remained in a consolidation zone.

    However, the rising trading activity suggests that market sentiment may be shifting from this point. Moreover, one major indicator suggests that a bull run may be on the horizon. Per TradingView, the RSI of Shiba Inu is at the 38.98 level. It should be noted that an RSI level around the 40 mark reflects neutral sentiment.

    However, it also means that the sentiment is slightly shifting in favor of the bulls. Typically, an RSI in this zone means that the coin has confirmed its support level, and it is heading toward a potential upward trend. Overall, not all is lost for SHIB, and the market may witness a reversal soon.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 12:12
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Aug 1, 2024 - 12:12
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Aug 1, 2024 - 12:12
    $6.5 Billion ADA in One Day: Cardano Rivals Ethereum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    $100 Million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD