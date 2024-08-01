    75% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders in Profit as Price Eyes Rebound

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Bullish signals have emerged amid Dogecoin's ongoing price struggles
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 10:39
    75% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders in Profit as Price Eyes Rebound
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The struggle for the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has continued. The meme coin has been consolidating in the recent past along with the broader market. Nevertheless, there are some signals coming that hint toward a potential rebound.

    Advertisement

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, 75% of DOGE holders are in profits at the current price levels. It is astonishing to see that a majority of holders have avoided losses during a period lacking major moves on the part of the coin. This is a major bullish signal as it reveals the overall situation is not too bleak.

    Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization, always enjoys strong support from the community. The increasing holder profitability will eventually give more confidence to DOGE holders. It may also encourage more traders to jump on the Dogecoin bandwagon, eventually leading to massive profits. 

    HOT Stories
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun
    Top Trader Predicts XRP Could Be on Cusp of Huge Breakout
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss

    Most importantly, this metric highlights that DOGE is in a broader bullish trend despite the ongoing consolidation period. The meme coin has not entered a bearish run as it is still holding well above key support levels. The current stagnant phase is a result of broader volatility on the crypto market.

    What to expect from DOGE price?

    As of this writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1211, after a dip of 3.94% in the last 24 hours. It appears that it is facing strong resistance from the $0.127 level. The meme coin has faced rejection from this prize zone several times in the recent past. However, the overall outlook is still not too bearish.

    Dogecoin has surged 10.77% in its trading volume in the last 24 hours. Currently standing at the $675.66 million level, this rising volume reflects growing participation from traders. Rising trading activity often shows confidence in the market. It is likely that the Dogecoin price may rebound amid this strong support from traders.

    #Dogecoin #Memecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 10:32
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu Scorches 379 Million Tokens in July in Fresh Reset for Rally
    Aug 1, 2024 - 10:32
    Shiba Inu Scorches 379 Million Tokens in July in Fresh Reset for Rally
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Aug 1, 2024 - 10:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Low Reached: Reversal Too Far?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    75% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders in Profit as Price Eyes Rebound
    Shiba Inu Scorches 379 Million Tokens in July in Fresh Reset for Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD