    10 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Impressive

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu not showing impressive performance
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 14:20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Although it may seem like a huge amount, the 10 trillion Shiba Inu that whales have transacted in the last 24 hours are nothing in comparison to its historical highs. Significant market movements may be predicted by high transaction volumes, which frequently signal increased whale activity

    In contrast to SHIB's earlier growth phase, the current numbers show a lack of enthusiasm. Chart analysis shows that SHIB's price is circling a significant support level. The fact that the asset recently recovered from its 50 EMA indicates that it is attempting to maintain its upward trend. 

    SHIB/USDT chart by TradingView

    However, in contrast to previous periods of explosive growth, the volume that accompanies these moves is comparatively low. The current momentum may not be strong enough to support a sustained uptrend, as indicated by the disparity between price action and transaction volume.

    The IntoTheBlock chart provides a more lucid image. Transaction volumes regularly surpassed 18 trillion tokens during SHIB's bullish rallies, as evidenced by significant upswings. On the other hand, transaction volumes frequently fell below 10 trillion during bearish periods, highlighting a link between downtrends and muted whale activity. Even though it is above the bearish threshold, the current volume does not exhibit the aggressive distribution or accumulation that characterizes major market movements. 

    Given the moderate whale activity, SHIB may be at a turning point. Since it is not displaying obvious indications of significant selling pressure or generating enough bullish momentum to move higher, the asset appears to be in a consolidation phase. Transaction volumes must rise sharply, indicating renewed interest from major stakeholders, for SHIB to regain its previous bullish strength. 

    As a result, even though 10 trillion SHIB were exchanged in a single day, this is not enough to indicate a significant change in the market. The asset seems to be waiting for a more obvious catalyst to propel its next big move, so SHIB holders might need to exercise patience.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

