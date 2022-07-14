10 New XRP Trading Pairs Listed as Bitrue Expands Support for XRP

XRP gets more support from Bitrue with listing of 10 new XRP trading pairs

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue is expanding support for XRP with the listing of 10 new pairs. XRP will act as a base pair for cryptocurrencies MANA, SAND, ALGO, BTTC, HBAR, AAVE, CHZ, DENT, APE and AR, according to a recent tweet by the XRP-friendly crypto exchange.

According to WhaleStats, XRP remains one of the most used smart contracts among the top 1,000 BSC whales in the last 24 hours. As reported by U.Today, the XRPL now has a testnet that offers smart contracts. According to XRPL Labs, Hooks Testnet V2 was quietly introduced a few months ago.

Still sinking in that the XRP Ledger now has a testnet offering smart contracts. Real ones. Layer one.



By community devs, zero Ripple developers involved.



Guess it's time to educate the crypto space that some of the FUD really makes no sense.



Build: https://t.co/rFju5HQCGD pic.twitter.com/vFBh60goeM — WietseWind - 🛠 XUMM @ XRPL Labs (@WietseWind) July 9, 2022

The Hooks Builder, a web-based development environment that enables developers to create, test, deploy, trigger and troubleshoot Layer 1 smart contracts on XRPL, was also announced recently.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims of attorney-client privilege were rejected by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in a victory for Ripple. "The documents must be produced," she concluded.

The judge slammed the SEC for "hypocrisy" following its claims that the 2018 Hinman speech had no bearing on crypto regulation, while also asserting that former SEC official William Hinman obtained legal advice from the SEC counsel.

"The evidence establishes that the predominant purpose of the communications was not to provide legal advice," the court stated.

Former Ripple adviser confirmed as Fed's top official

Former @Ripple Advisor Michael Barr will oversee the Federal Reserve, he will be in charge of the policy on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, and serving as one of the top banking watchdoghttps://t.co/Ljj2lLWQrR — 🐼PandaRippleXRP🐼 (@RipplePandaXRP) July 14, 2022

After being confirmed by the Senate to serve as the vice chairman for supervision at the Federal Reserve, Michael Barr, a former Ripple adviser, will take on one of the most significant regulatory positions in the United States.

In his new capacity, Barr, who served as a key Treasury Department official under former President Barack Obama, will have a say in how the traditional financial system interacts with cryptocurrencies, particularly stablecoins, which are essential to the crypto market as a whole.