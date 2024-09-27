    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post

    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow anticipates 'Uptober' BTC surge
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 14:27
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Publishes Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Post
    Samson Mow, an eager Bitcoin supporter and the chief executive officer at JAN3, responded to a bullish BTC tweet published by his former boss, BlockStream CEO Adam Back.

    "Uptober" coming to cryptocurrency market

    Back, whose company created the Bitcoin Lightning network for micropayments, tweeted today that he was getting ready for the approaching month of “Uptober.” Historically, every October, financial and cryptocurrency markets skyrocket, seeing prices go through the roof. Thus, Back made an ultra-bullish Bitcoin prediction for the approaching month.

    Earlier this year, in one of his summer tweets, Mow predicted that Bitcoin would finally reach the long-expected $1 million within the next year. The JAN3 boss has been a long-term advocate of this gigantic price prediction for digital gold.

    As the last week of September is coming to a close, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has gained 4.4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin surged from the $62,880 zone to woosh past $65,000 and reach the $65,785 level.

    Meanwhile, another important development within the crypto space is happening right before the start of “Uptober” – the return of CZ.

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    CZ's return could push market through roof: CryptoQuant CEO

    The founder and CEO of CryptoQuant on-chain analytics company Ki Young Ju published a tweet to remind the community that today, Sept. 27, the cofounder of the Binance exchange and its former legendary CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is being released from prison after a short sentence.

    CZ was sentenced at the end of May on charges of violating the security laws of the USA and helping Binance customers to launder money through the crypto exchange. As part of the deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, Binance paid a fine of several billion dollars and CZ quit his CEO position. Richard Teng, a high-ranking Binance executive, was appointed to be the new head of Binance. Recently, the top management banned CZ from running his crypto trading platform “for life.”

    Ki Young Ju and many others in the cryptocurrency space believe that the return of the popular crypto influencer and builder could be enough to spark a bull run in the market.

    He tweeted: "CZ is getting out early today—bullish vibes everywhere. He just needs to post 'I'm back' and the market will skyrocket."

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Adam Back #Changpeng Zhao
