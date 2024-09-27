    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Savvy chartist Peter Brandt is optimistic about next move Dogecoin is likely to make
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 8:04
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Renowned commodity trader Peter Brandt has published a DOGE/USDT chart, saying that DOGE is breaking out of the downward channel at the moment after staying roughly half a year there.

    On the chart shared by Brandt, the largest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is breaking out of the downward channel, and Brandt expects that DOGE is likely to start rising.

    Prior to the descending channel, the meme cryptocurrency spent two years (from July 2022 to July 2024), moving in the horizontal channel between the $0.05 lower trend line and $0.1181 until it reached a peak at $0.2100 in March. Since then, the coin has been in a descending channel, showing signs of breaking out now.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?
    Bitcoin (BTC): Double Bottom or Head and Shoulders? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Goes Through 5% Surge, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Market Level

    Brandt pointed out that a longer term chart could be constructive as well and tweeted supportively: “Get along little doggie.”

    Advertisement

    Following the 4% Bitcoin surge over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin staged a mind-boggling increase of 14.9% over the same time frame, reaching a local high of $0.1236. At the time of this writing, though, it is changing hands slightly lower – at $0.1225.

    DOGE strives to confirm bullish breakout: Analyst

    As reported by U.Today earlier, cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez tweeted that the largest meme digital currency is currently looking for a chance to confirm its bullish breakout after surging past the resistance at the $0.111 level.

    There, Martinez said, 62,270 wallets hold more than 36 billion DOGE. If the coin manages to maintain its position at this level, a further bullish rally would be confirmed. Since there no “major supply walls in sight, the path to $0.150 looks clear!” Ali says.

    He also tweeted that over the past two days, whales have scooped up a whopping 1.4 billion Dogecoin from centralized crypto exchanges.

    Related
    1.4 Billion DOGE in 48 Hours – What's Happening?
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 12:04
    1.4 Billion DOGE in 48 Hours – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin founder urges SEC to admit DOGE is not security

    On Thursday, Billy Markus, who teamed up with Jackson Palmer to create Dogecoin in 2013, urged chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler to admit that DOGE qualifies as a nonsecurity.

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto (Markus’s nickname on the X platform) stated that Dogecoin is built on the Bitcoin code, and since the SEC has qualified BTC as a commodity, DOGE should be given the same label, the software engineer believes.

    #Peter Brandt #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 6:57
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 6:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD