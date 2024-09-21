'$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Says Godzilla Candle Coming: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive at the Bitcoin-focused company JAN3, has taken to his account on the X platform to make a massive BTC price prediction to the global crypto community.

Mow has predicted Bitcoin to print a “Godzilla candle” soon, stating: “The Godzilla Candle is coming.” In earlier tweets, he also referred to an “Omega candle” for BTC, explaining that it or the Godzilla one refers to the size of this candle and the mammoth momentum it is going to give to the BTC price in a single go.

The Godzilla Candle is coming. pic.twitter.com/ccwifDgghV — Samson Mow (@Excellion) September 21, 2024

In one of his earlier tweets, the JAN3 boss stated that Bitcoin should be “realistically” worth at least $100,000 now. When he tweeted that in early July, the German and U.S. governments were selling large amounts of Bitcoin confiscated from The Silk Road marketplace and a popular pirate movie portal in Germany. BTC was trading at slightly under $57,000 back then, and Mow called that a “scam dip.”

Still, recently, he commented on a tweet which said that after November is over, Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket at least to $100,000, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. elections. Mow stated that this is a bearish estimate for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency.

Mow shares important advice for new BTC investors

Earlier this week, as reported by U.Today, the JAN3 boss shared two important things for new Bitcoin investors to understand about BTC in relation to fiat currencies.

The first one was that “the fiat price of Bitcoin will be volatile.” The second important one was that “the fiat price of Bitcoin will always increase.” Once new investors internalize these two things, their Bitcoin journey will become a simple one, he added.

Bitcoin soars on news of Fed rate cut

This week, since Thursday, Bitcoin has been striving to break above the $64,000 resistance after soaring by 7.6% on Wednesday and touching on that price level. BTC demonstrated an impressive increase after the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced during the scheduled FOMC meeting that the U.S. central bank intends to cut the annual interest rate by 50 basis points. This would be the first rate cut in the past four years with the Fed switching from its previously hawkish stance to a dovish one.