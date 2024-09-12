    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Names Bearish Estimate for BTC Price

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Could Bitcoin's journey to $1 million be inevitable, or just wild fantasy?
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 15:15
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Names Bearish Estimate for BTC Price
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Responding to a CNBC report that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon reach six figures regardless of who wins the U.S. election, Samson Mow said that this is a bearish estimate. According to Mow's previous speeches, the price of the first cryptocurrency is not less than $1 million, and Bitcoin will reach this milestone.

    Advertisement

    As of now, however, the price of the major cryptocurrency is $57,500, which is five figures, with its all-time high being almost 28% higher at around $74,000 per BTC.

    Related
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Crypto Analyst Amid BTC Price Surge to $58,000
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 13:49
    Bitcoin Warning Issued by Crypto Analyst Amid BTC Price Surge to $58,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security
    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin

    At this price, Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 trillion. Such a figure ranks Bitcoin as the eighth largest company in the world - higher than Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway - ironically, as the Wall St. trading legend is a well-known cryptocurrency skeptic.

    Advertisement

    If Bitcoin ever reaches $100,000, which is still a five-figure valuation, its market capitalization will be close to $2 trillion, which is more than Amazon, the fourth largest company in the world. 

    Related
    After Losing $40 Million, This Bitcoin Whale Makes Next Major Move
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 07:48
    After Losing $40 Million, This Bitcoin Whale Makes Next Major Move
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, if it manages to hit the first seven-figure mark of $1,000,000 per BTC, then the cryptocurrency will have six times more market cap than Apple, and that is just with the current supply of 19,753,159 BTC in circulation. What's more, it will surpass gold, even though the precious metal is currently the world's most valuable asset. 

    Article image
    Market Cap of Bitcoin by CoinMarketCap

    The question remains: is this a realistic goal for the largest cryptocurrency? For Samson Mow, it is a no-brainer; for someone like Peter Schiff, it is a mass delusion. Only time will tell who is right.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Samson Mow
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 15:10
    TRON (TRX) Skyrockets 237% in Bullish Metric
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 14:30
    SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Names Bearish Estimate for BTC Price
    TRON (TRX) Skyrockets 237% in Bullish Metric
    SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD