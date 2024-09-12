Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

American financier and CEO of the SkyBridge Capital investment fund, Bitcoin bull Anthony Scaramucci has addressed talked about his recent informal meeting with another big name in the crypto space -Michael Saylor.

Scaramucci teased his new book on Bitcoin too.

Saylor contributes to Scaramucci's new book

Founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital Scaramucci has taken to his X account to mention his recent meeting, an informal one judging by the sound of it, with the co-founder of MicroStrategy giant Michael Saylor.

The latter has managed to reinvent himself as a prominent Bitcoin supporter in the corporate world during the past four years. Since August 2020, MicroStrategy has accumulated roughly $8.3 billion worth of BTC.

They began buying with their free cash reserves and then started selling specially issued convertible notes to investors to raise billions of dollars to buy more BTC and allow investors capitalize on that. Basically, MicroStrategy has turned into a sort of Bitcoin ETF before the SEC granted approval to spot Bitcoin ETFs this January.

Scaramucci tweeted that it is “always great to spend time with the living legend @saylor.” Scaramucci thanked Saylor for writing a foreword to his new book called “The Little Book of Bitcoin” without revealing any details of the new product of his writing. However, there is a small “teaser” on the cover, which says: “What You Need to Know that Wall Street Has Already Figured Out.”

Renowned global investor and Bitcoin supporter Dan Tapiero congratulated Scaramucci in a comment under the tweet.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Scaramucci defended Michael Saylor on X in a tweet, calling the MicroStrategy founder "the best explainer of Bitcoin" in the cryptocurrency community.

Michael Saylor sees Bitcoin soaring to $13 million

During a visit to CNBC’s Squawk Box show this week Michael Saylor stated that currently thanks to the Bitcoin strategy undertaken by the company MicroStrategy has been greatly outperforming all other companies in the S&P 500 index in terms of share price increase.

The firm still produces software, he said, however, the main focus now is on Bitcoin and issuing convertible notes to investors for raising more money to buy BTC.

Saylor also stated that he expected Bitcoin to surge to an unbelievable high of $13 million over the next 21 years.