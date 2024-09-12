After Losing $40 Million, This Bitcoin Whale Makes Next Major Move

According to data provided by Lookonchain, a whale recently withdrew a total of 800 BTC (more than $45.37 million) from Binance.

As noted by the firm, this is the same whale who foolishly lost a whopping $40 million with some poorly-timed trades.

The whale in question purchased $19 million worth of Bitcoin on Sept. 3, expanding their $136 million buying spree.

Prior to that, the whale sold nearly half a billion dollars worth of Bitcoin between June 27 and July 8.

These sales took place at price lows despite after the whale purchased Bitcoins at higher prices.

It remains to be seen whether the whale will be able to bounce back with the most recent trades.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $58,113 after adding 2.6% over the past 24 hours.