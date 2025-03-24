Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 15:13
    Bitcoin maximalist Keiser stuns community with big BTC ownership prediction
    Advertisement
    1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, renowned Bitcoin proponent and BTC advisor to the El Salvador president, has taken to his official account on the X platform to make a big Bitcoin prediction.

    He named the most likely entity that he believes to be the first to own a whopping one million Bitcoin “soon enough.” That tweet was posted after Michael Saylor’s giant announced another huge BTC purchase today.

    Related
    Bitcoin Faces ‘Great Reset’ Risk, Mike McGlone Warns
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 13:37
    Bitcoin Faces ‘Great Reset’ Risk, Mike McGlone Warns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser
    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    Bitcoin Faces ‘Great Reset’ Risk, Mike McGlone Warns

    Keiser's one million Bitcoin prediction

    Max Keiser published a short tweet to comment on the 6.991 Bitcoin acquisition announced by Michael Saylor earlier today.

    Advertisement

    Keiser made a bet that Strategy (known as MicroStrategy until January this year) “will own 1 million BTC soon enough.”

    According to the tweet published earlier today, Michael Saylor’s company acquired 6.991 Bitcoin for approximately $584.1 million at a price of $84,529 per Bitcoin.

    After this purchase, Strategy now holds more than half a million coins – 506,137 BTC worth roughly $33.7 billion.

    So far, the largest spot Bitcoin ETF, BlackRock’s IBIT, holds a somewhat equal but still larger amount of the world’s largest cryptocurrency - 530,831 BTC. However, Strategy has been acquiring Bitcoin regularly. A week ago, it purchased 130 BTC.

    Related
    Breaking: Strategy Reaches Major Milestone with Most Recent Bitcoin Purchase
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 12:00
    Breaking: Strategy Reaches Major Milestone with Most Recent Bitcoin Purchase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin to $200,000 this year: Kiyosaki

    Robert Kiyosaki, advocate of financial education and the author of the popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” today published an X post, talking about Bitcoin, FOMO and making a mega-bullish BTC prediction.

    Kiyosaki introduced the acronym FOMM, meaning “fear of making mistakes,” as opposed to FOMO, fear of missing out. He tweeted that Bitcoin presents “the biggest opportunity in history,” making it easier “for everyone to become rich.” However, he believes that many people will skip this chance and then – here he made his prediction – when Bitcoin reaches $200,000 this year, they will likely say that “Bitcoin is too expensive.”

    Kiyosaki confessed that among the people he follows on X and from which he learns are Michael Saylor and Max Keiser, Samson Mow, Cathie Wood, Anthony Scaramucci – all are Bitcoin maximalists or just Bitcoin believers without any crypto tribalism. These people, Kiyosaki said, and YouTube as well, now allow one to receive a financial education, including knowledge on Bitcoin, completely free of charge and without having to go to college and take out student loans.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Michael Saylor #Strategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 16:10
    Jed McCaleb Speaks out About XRP Sales, Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies, SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 16:04
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jed McCaleb Speaks out About XRP Sales, Binance to Delist 5 Cryptocurrencies, SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Top Bitcoin Critic Reveals 'Only Scenario' Where Crypto Doesn't Crash
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Is Likely Never Dropping Below $45K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD