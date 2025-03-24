1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Made by Max Keiser

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, renowned Bitcoin proponent and BTC advisor to the El Salvador president, has taken to his official account on the X platform to make a big Bitcoin prediction.

He named the most likely entity that he believes to be the first to own a whopping one million Bitcoin “soon enough.” That tweet was posted after Michael Saylor’s giant announced another huge BTC purchase today.

Keiser's one million Bitcoin prediction

Max Keiser published a short tweet to comment on the 6.991 Bitcoin acquisition announced by Michael Saylor earlier today.

Keiser made a bet that Strategy (known as MicroStrategy until January this year) “will own 1 million BTC soon enough.”

According to the tweet published earlier today, Michael Saylor’s company acquired 6.991 Bitcoin for approximately $584.1 million at a price of $84,529 per Bitcoin.

After this purchase, Strategy now holds more than half a million coins – 506,137 BTC worth roughly $33.7 billion.

So far, the largest spot Bitcoin ETF, BlackRock’s IBIT, holds a somewhat equal but still larger amount of the world’s largest cryptocurrency - 530,831 BTC. However, Strategy has been acquiring Bitcoin regularly. A week ago, it purchased 130 BTC.

Bitcoin to $200,000 this year: Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, advocate of financial education and the author of the popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” today published an X post, talking about Bitcoin, FOMO and making a mega-bullish BTC prediction.

WHY POOR PEOPLE remain POOR.



Most of us have heard of FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out.



Yet…the main reason poor people remain poor is due to FOMM: Fear of Making Mistakes.



The biggest opportunity in history is here…BITCOIN has made easy for everyone become rich…..Yet most… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 24, 2025

Kiyosaki introduced the acronym FOMM, meaning “fear of making mistakes,” as opposed to FOMO, fear of missing out. He tweeted that Bitcoin presents “the biggest opportunity in history,” making it easier “for everyone to become rich.” However, he believes that many people will skip this chance and then – here he made his prediction – when Bitcoin reaches $200,000 this year, they will likely say that “Bitcoin is too expensive.”

Kiyosaki confessed that among the people he follows on X and from which he learns are Michael Saylor and Max Keiser, Samson Mow, Cathie Wood, Anthony Scaramucci – all are Bitcoin maximalists or just Bitcoin believers without any crypto tribalism. These people, Kiyosaki said, and YouTube as well, now allow one to receive a financial education, including knowledge on Bitcoin, completely free of charge and without having to go to college and take out student loans.