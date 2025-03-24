Bitcoin Faces ‘Great Reset’ Risk, Mike McGlone Warns

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has issued an important Bitcoin warning, commenting on its rivalry with gold on the market.

The expert suggests that Bitcoin may have peaked versus gold, and now a Great Reset might be coming.

Great Reset on horizon for Bitcoin

Mike McGlone started his tweet by suggesting that Bitcoin may have reached a historic peak against gold and that the market may be in for a big correction – a “Great Reset.”

In 2024, the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio (i.e., how many ounces of gold are equal to one BTC) peaked at 40x, which implied that one Bitcoin was worth 40 times greater than one gold ounce. However, McGlone seems to believe that this might be unsustainable and is likely to reverse this year.

Did Bitcoin Peak vs. Gold? The Ratio May Suggest a Great Reset - The mantra that hope is not a good investment strategy could be playing out in the decline in the number of #gold ounces that's equal to a #Bitcoin. History may judge 2024's 40x peak in the ratio and 2.2x in US… pic.twitter.com/q0I4mUu8p5 — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 24, 2025

He also mentioned the U.S. stock market-cap-to-GDP ratio – this metric hit 2.2x. Historically, the expert continued, such peaks were seen back in 1929 and 1999 before tremendous market crashes. In those years, the U.S. faced the beginning of the Great Recession and the crash of the dot-com bubble.

Overall, McGlone’s tweet contains a clear warning that the stock market and Bitcoin are likely to head back to their historic averages, as he mentioned “elevated reversion risks.” This means that if, currently, Bitcoin is overvalued compared to gold, then BTC could stage a major correction.

McGlone's gloomy Dogecoin prediction

Ten days ago, McGlone voiced a similar prediction, stating that Bitcoin could lose one zero from $100,000 and head back to the $10,000 level for a similar reason; investors are beginning to turn toward gold with their backs to Bitcoin, which is proven by massive inflows into gold ETFs and outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Last week, a similar warning was made by McGlone, not only about the “digital gold” Bitcoin but about the legendary meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. He stated that the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio closely resembled DOGE's price action, adding that investors are likely to start withdrawing funds from DOGE and BTC and move them into gold.

Strategy grabs almost 7,000 BTC

Today, Michael Saylor announced on the X platform that his company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has made yet another major Bitcoin acquisition. The Bitcoin-focused firm has added 6,911 Bitcoins to its enormous stash.

$MSTR has acquired 6,911 BTC for ~$584.1 million at ~$84,529 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 7.7% YTD 2025. As of 3/23/2025, @Strategy holds 506,137 BTC acquired for ~$33.7 billion at ~$66,608 per bitcoin. $STRK https://t.co/3vSGnTUVcE — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 24, 2025

That amount of BTC cost Strategy roughly $584.1 million. After this purchase, the company’s crypto holdings comprise 506,137 BTC worth approximately $33.7 billion.