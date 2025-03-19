Advertisement
    ‘$2,200,000 In Play’: Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Prediction Voiced by Max Keiser

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 15:04
    Max Keiser as bullish on Bitcoin's future mega spike as ever
    '$2,200,000 In Play': Ultra-Bullish Bitcoin Prediction Voiced by Max Keiser
    Max Keiser, a Bitcoin maximalist and BTC advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has taken to his account on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to double down on his earlier forecast of BTC reaching $2,200,000 per coin in the future.

    Max Keiser's take on Strategy's constant Bitcoin buys

    Keiser revealed that no single (or several entities) can control Bitcoin regardless of how much BTC they buy. The BTC advisor referred to Michael Saylor’s Strategy giant as an example – this company has been regularly purchasing the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency since 2020, when it was still called MicroStrategy, and continues to accumulate it after it rebranded to Strategy at the start of this year.

    “It doesn’t matter how much Bitcoin $MSTR buys,” Keiser stated, “They can never change the protocol.” In fact, Keiser continues, all those stacking Bitcoin prefer “protocol ossification,” meaning that they prefer to keep Bitcoin unchanged. This way, the BTC system remains predictable, which makes Bitcoin stronger as the digital gold and store of value.

    $2,200,000 in play, Keiser says

    BTC advisor Keiser has once again mentioned his ultra-bullish prediction for the Bitcoin price, stating that $2,000,000 per single Bitcoin is still “in play.”

    He insisted that Bitcoin is “unique in the world (and history) of money & finance” since, by definition, there is no place even for a single failure in the way BTC works, thanks to the genius mind of Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Keiser expects game theory to kick in 100%, therefore, he says, Bitcoin is likely to reach $2,200,000 in the future - without specifying any time frame when this may happen.

    By Bitcoin “game theory,” Keiser may imply further adoption by nation states in the future, and more institutions and states admitting BTC as a reserve asset.

    So far, a major step in adoption has been taken by the new U.S. presidential administration, as it has begun forming the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve of the country after President Trump signed the executive order to make that happen. The U.S. already holds almost 200,000 BTC equal to more than $16.8 billion in fiat.

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $84,290 per coin as market participants are expecting Fed chairman Jerome Powell to announce further rate cuts to take place this year.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Strategy News

