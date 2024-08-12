Zeus Network Launches New dApp APOLLO

Zeus Network has announced the launch of dApp APOLLO, built on top of Zeus Program Library (ZPL) and marking the final testnet to integrate Bitcoin liquidity into the Solana ecosystem.

APOLLO is designed to optimize Bitcoin's use in decentralized finance (DeFi) on Solana by enabling the conversion of Bitcoin into zBTC, a Solana-native token.

In just 72 hours, the testnet has seen over 15,000 wallets connected. The current phase is expected to surpass 100,000 participants, highlighting increasing interest in the project.

Participants in the APOLLO testnet can claim to test Bitcoin (tBTC), convert it to zBTC on the platform and withdraw zBTC back to the Bitcoin blockchain.

The testnet supports various wallet connections, including Muses Wallet, Solana Wallet and Bitcoin Devnet Wallet. Additionally, the testnet features programs like the Two-way Peg Program and zBTC Minting Program, with ongoing developments in liquidity management.

Zeus Network has also introduced a testnet point system on Galxe called "Prophecy of Light," where participants can earn Galxe Loyalty Points through engagement, which can be redeemed for future rewards on the APOLLO mainnet.