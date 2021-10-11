woj
YouTube Bans Anthony Pompliano's Channel Due to Policy Breach

Mon, 10/11/2021 - 17:18
Alex Dovbnya
Anthony Pompliano cries foul as YouTube terminates his account
YouTube Bans Anthony Pompliano's Channel Due to Policy Breach
Anthony Pompliano, a well-known Bitcoin influencer, has just announced that his YouTube channel has been terminated by the video streaming giant. 

The popular cryptocurrency enthusiast has been purged from the platform due to breaching the company's policy. It's unclear what exactly provoked the ban. 

Pompliano says that he was in the process of discussing Bitcoin with PlanB, the pseudonymous creator of the "stock-to-flow" model. He claims that he was taken off-guard by the ban since there were no strikes.  

PlanB jokingly chalked the termination up to their bullishness. 

Back in February 2020, Pompliano was also suspended from Twitter, but he was able to use the social media platform again in a couple of hours.

YouTube has already deleted or temporarily banned the accounts of several crypto influencers by mistake in the past.   

