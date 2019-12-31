Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

XRP's Liquidity Index Smashes Previous All-Time High on Bitso

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The XRP liquidity index sets yet another all-time high on Bitso, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico, right on the brink of the new year

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

After cooling down this month, the XRP liquidity index has recorded a new all-time high on the Mexican Bitso exchange on Dec. 30. According to the Liquidity Index Botthe volume of the third biggest cryptocurrency against the Mexico peso reached 10,071,247 XRP. 

XRP
image by @LiquidityB

Must Read
Ripple CEO Predicts That 20 Biggest Banks Will Trade Crypto in 2020 - READ MORE

A key partner for Ripple 

To put things into perspective, this index was at around 6 mln XRP only one month ago, which shows that Ripple is making rounds in Mexico, the country that is plagued by high remittance costs.      

Bitso has been one of the most important partners for the San Francisco-based company since 2014 since the exchange provides liquidity for RippleNet’s US–MXN corridor. Ripple, after forming a tie-up with MoneyGram, launched its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) in Mexico with the help of Bitso earlier this year.      

Must Read
Ripple's XRP Is Being Adopted by Almost Every Japanese Bank: CipherTrace CEO - READ MORE

Exploring Latin America 

Back in October, Ripple also announced its strategic investment in the very first Mexican exchange to make to help it make a dent in major Latin American markets. Bitso will use the freshly injected capital to venture into Brazil and Argentina.

The blockchain behemoth recently told Reuters that it would continue to expand the list of its partners in Brazil, one of the mushrooming remittance markets, in 2020.    

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Cryptocurrency Payments

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Will Be "the Survivor" in Crypto: CNBC - READ MORE

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website