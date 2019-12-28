Back
Ripple Aims at Wider XRP Expansion in Brazil in 2020

  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The crypto decacorn Ripple after the numerous milestones in 2019 plans to continue expansion in Brazil next year

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

As reported by Reuters, in 2020 Ripple intends to continue expanding in Brazil and exploring the wide market of remittance and bank payments in Latin America.

Big plans for Brazil

This year, Ripple has initiated partnerships with numerous major banks working with Brazil and also has set up an office in this country. The Silicon Valley cryptocurrency giant has shared with Reuters that in 2020 it plans to find more partners in Brazil among its financial institutions.

The CEO of Ripple in Brazil, Luiz Antonio Sacco, says:

"With successive advances in Brazilian banking regulation to facilitate financial transactions, including international ones, opportunities here will grow greatly in the coming years."

Brazil is a vast remittance market

This year, the amount of remittance transactions between Brazil and other parts of the world totalled $4.6 bln which is 10 percent more than for the same period in 2018. The majority of these funds transfers were done via Swift, the Ripple’s major rival that belongs to the ‘old school’.

Brazil is also one of the five biggest markets for remittance for the UK-based fintech company Transferwise. As per the data from the company, remittances are regularly sent between Brazil and almost 50 other countries.

Since Ripple supports banks and tries to cooperate with them, it also seeks to have perfect relations with regulators. For this purpose, this fall, Ripple set up an office in Washington, D.C. Besides, recently, the company raked in a supplementary investment of $200 mln and now its valuation totals $10 bln.

Ripple getting popular in Japan

As reported by U.Today previously, Ripple’s XRP is becoming very popular in Japan. According to the CEO of CipherTrace, nearly all Japanese banks are beginning to use XRP.

The CEO David Jevans made this statement at the annual Rakuten Technology Conference.

"So, there's over 1,600 cryptocurrencies that use blockchain. All of us have probably heard about Bitcoin, some of us about Ethereum. In Japan, almost every bank is starting to work with what is called XRP."

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter
About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

